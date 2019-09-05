ABS-CBN HITS 20 MILLION SUBSCRIBERS ON YOUTUBE

Reaping Gold and Silver Creator Awards for 43 other YouTube channels…

Coming from its record-breaking milestone last year of being the first YouTube channel in the Philippines to surpass ten million subscribers, ABS-CBN has hit a new high by doubling it to 20 million subs in just a year and continues to rack up views and subscribers on its different channels on the video-sharing website.

The ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel, which received the Diamond Creator Award from YouTube for reaching ten million subscribers in 2018, is now the second most subscribed channel in Southeast Asia after Thai TV network Workpoint. Aside from being the most subscribed YouTube channel locally, it also now ranks in the Top 50 Most Viewed YouTube Channels worldwide in terms of watch hours.

“Twenty million subscribers, to us, means that we have become a part of the everyday lives of our Kapamilyas, whether they watch our content on TV or online. We want to thank our Kapamilyas for their love and support for all our programs, stars, and various multimedia offerings, as we continue to produce content that resonates with them, wherever they come from or whatever their interests and needs are. We hope to reach more milestones together so that we can better fulfill our mission of always being in the service of the Filipino,” said Elaine Uy-Casipit, head of ABS-CBN digital media division.

As of August 30, the channel already has 21.2 million subscribers.

ABS-CBN also proves to be the go-to source for information and entertainment as 43 of its YouTube channels also raked in more Gold and Silver YouTube Creator Awards, which are given to channels that have gained one million subscribers and 100,000 subscribers, respectively.

Aside from ABS-CBN Entertainment, ABS-CBN also manages the country’s fifth most subscribed channel, ABS-CBN News, which has 6.9 million subscribers and recently passed four billion views. ABS-CBN’s top channels also include Star Music (3.6 million subscribers), “Pinoy Big Brother” (3.2 million), Star Cinema (2 million), “Pilipinas Got Talent” (1.7 million), “The Voice Kids Philippines” (1.7 million), recently concluded “Idol Philippines” (1.4 million) and The Gold Squad (1 million)—which have earned the Gold YouTube Creator Award.

Kapamilya talent-reality, game, and variety shows have also collected Silver YouTube Creator Awards for having exceeded 100,000 subscribers, including “The Voice of the Philippines,” “Little Big Shots,” “Your Face Sounds Familiar,” “The Voice Teens,” “I Can See Your Voice,” “World of Dance Philippines,” “Minute to Win It” and “It’s Showtime.”

ABS-CBN channels that offer news, music, movies and shows, as well as updates on Kapamilya personalities such as ABS-CBN News Channel (ANC Alerts), ABS-CBN Sports, Cinema One, Jeepney TV, Metro.Style, MOR 101.9 For Life!, MYX Philippines, The Filipino Channel, One Music PH, TNT Versions, Star Magic, Adober Studios, and iWant are also in the Silver rank.

Channels such as Alex Gonzaga (Music), Daniel Padilla (Music), Momshie Karla Estrada, Morisette, and Vice Ganda, which are all managed by ABS-CBN, have earned the Silver YouTube Creator Awards as well.

ABS-CBN’s leadership on YouTube boosts ABS-CBN’s transition into being an agile digital company with the biggest online presence among all media companies, and a growing list of digital properties that appeal to a wide array of audiences.

