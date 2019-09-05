ABS-CBN HONORS MODERN-DAY PINOY HEROES IN BAYANING PILIPINO AWARDS

    • Kapamilya stars, PH personalities grace awarding ceremony

    Ordinary Filipinos who show selfless acts of love for their community were recognized by ABS-CBN in the 15th awarding cycle of ABS-CBN’s Gawad Geny Lopez Jr. Bayaning Pilipino Awards, which will air this September 1 on Sunday’s Best.

    ABS-CBN found new faces of heroism not only in the Philippines, but also in other countries. They include a diverse set of inspiring individuals that include doctors, educators, OFWs, Fil-Ams, and youth advocates.

    “Our heroes are not endowed with any superpower, if at all they have any kind of power, it would be their great and deep love for their fellow Filipino, which allows them to transcend severe constraint of resources to find creative ways to serve,” Eugenio “Gabby” Lopez III, ABS-CBN chairman emeritus said about modern-day Filipino heroes.

    Meanwhile, Kapamilya stars also graced the awarding ceremony as presenters and performers to celebrate the heroism of the modern-day Pinoy heroes, including Kathryn Bernardo, Kim Atienza, “PBB Otso” big winner Yamyam Gucong, “PBB Otso” alumnus Fumiya Sankai, rapper Kritiko, Janine Berdin, Regine Velasquez-Alcasid and Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados, while Gretchen Ho and Ogie Alcasid hosted the event.

    The Gawad Geny Lopez Jr. Bayaning Pilipino Awards is an annual search for ordinary Filipinos who have done extraordinary deeds that was envisioned by the late “Kapitan” Eugenio “Geny” Lopez Jr. to give the Filipino people real-life Filipino superheroes they can look up to and emulate.

     

     

