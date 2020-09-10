ABS-CBN LAUNCHES ONLINE EDUTAINMENT HUB “JUST LOVE KIDS”

ABS-CBN extends its digital innovation into children’s virtual world as it launches Just Love Kids, an online hub that will be up and running starting this Friday (September 11) to support parents in teaching their kids and reinforce values relevant to Filipino families.

Just Love Kids is a one-stop shop interactive platform nested within the ABS-CBN website that parents and guardians can access to find videos, music, and activities to entertain and educate the little ones.

Intended to supplement kids with additional avenues for discovery and fun as they go through online schooling this year, Just Love Kids will house parent-trusted, child-friendly selections not just for learning but also for entertainment and play.

The showpage will feature kid-approved playlists consisting of various ABS-CBN content that are themed for easy selection and navigation. The themes range from good habits, proper conduct, and important family values presented in colorful stories that children can easily comprehend.

The selections are further categorized into three age buckets—preschool for kids ages 2 to 5; primary for 6 to 8-year-old children; and intermediate for older kids ages 9 to 12—to ensure that they are age-appropriate and suitable for young minds.

Kids will surely enjoy watching stories of value-laden Star Cinema movies, ABS-CBN shows, and programs from curriculum-based educational TV channel Knowledge Channel, kids channel YeY, streaming app iWant TFC, and The Filipino Channel or TFC.

The young visitors can also listen to TuTuBee musical learning videos and enroll in online classes on singing, acting, and dancing led by Star Magic Workshops.

Just Love Kids will also introduce printable worksheets and activities that will engage children offline and allow for some bonding time as parents and kids work on them together.

Apart from the kids’ online hub, ABS-CBN will continue to feature child-friendly shows on Kapamilya Channel for the new Just Love Kids morning block airing every weekend starting Saturday (September 12). Well-loved cartoons “Robo Car Poli” and “Adventures of Tom Sawyer”, with preschool musical “Pop Babies,” and popular edutainment live action “Team YeY,” complete the Saturday roster. Educational programs “Wikaharian” for Filipino, “MathDali” for Math, “Bayani” for Araling Panlipunan, and “Hirayamanawari” for values education round up the Sunday line-up.

Just Love Kids is one of ABS-CBN’s newest digital offerings following the launch of Kapamilya Online Live that streams its new and well-loved shows live and on-demand, TuTuBee channel on YouTube, and digital events on KTX.ph portal to reach more Filipinos looking for the Kapamilya brand of entertainment.

Check out justlovekids.abs-cbn.com starting Friday (September 11). For more details on Just Love Kids, like @JustLoveKidsPH on Facebook. For updates, follow @ABSCBNPR on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram or visit www.abs-cbn.com/newsroom.

