ABS-CBN LAUNCHES ONLINE EDUTAINMENT HUB “JUST LOVE KIDS”

  • admin
  • September 10, 2020
  • Entertainment
  • Page Views 66

    • ABS-CBN extends its digital innovation into children’s virtual world as it launches Just Love Kids, an online hub that will be up and running starting this Friday (September 11) to support parents in teaching their kids and reinforce values relevant to Filipino families.

    Just Love Kids is a one-stop shop interactive platform nested within the ABS-CBN website that parents and guardians can access to find videos, music, and activities to entertain and educate the little ones.

    Intended to supplement kids with additional avenues for discovery and fun as they go through online schooling this year, Just Love Kids will house parent-trusted, child-friendly selections not just for learning but also for entertainment and play.

    The showpage will feature kid-approved playlists consisting of various ABS-CBN content that are themed for easy selection and navigation. The themes range from good habits, proper conduct, and important family values presented in colorful stories that children can easily comprehend.

    The selections are further categorized into three age buckets—preschool for kids ages 2 to 5; primary for 6 to 8-year-old children; and intermediate for older kids ages 9 to 12—to ensure that they are age-appropriate and suitable for young minds.

    Kids will surely enjoy watching stories of value-laden Star Cinema movies, ABS-CBN shows, and programs from curriculum-based educational TV channel Knowledge Channel, kids channel YeY, streaming app iWant TFC, and The Filipino Channel or TFC.

    The young visitors can also listen to TuTuBee musical learning videos and enroll in online classes on singing, acting, and dancing led by Star Magic Workshops.

    Just Love Kids will also introduce printable worksheets and activities that will engage children offline and allow for some bonding time as parents and kids work on them together.

    Apart from the kids’ online hub, ABS-CBN will continue to feature child-friendly shows on Kapamilya Channel for the new Just Love Kids morning block airing every weekend starting Saturday (September 12). Well-loved cartoons “Robo Car Poli” and “Adventures of Tom Sawyer”, with preschool musical “Pop Babies,” and popular edutainment live action “Team YeY,” complete the Saturday roster. Educational programs “Wikaharian” for Filipino, “MathDali” for Math, “Bayani” for Araling Panlipunan, and “Hirayamanawari” for values education round up the Sunday line-up.

    Just Love Kids is one of ABS-CBN’s newest digital offerings following the launch of Kapamilya Online Live that streams its new and well-loved shows live and on-demand, TuTuBee channel on YouTube, and digital events on KTX.ph portal to reach more Filipinos looking for the Kapamilya brand of entertainment.
    Check out justlovekids.abs-cbn.com starting Friday (September 11). For more details on Just Love Kids, like @JustLoveKidsPH on Facebook. For updates, follow @ABSCBNPR on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram or visit www.abs-cbn.com/newsroom.

    Share

    Previous Story

    Marieton Pacheco, Rhea Santos, Ron Gagalac are now in OMNI-Tagalog News

    Next Story

    ANGEL LOCSIN’S “IBA ‘YAN” LAUNCHES ONLINE SHOW

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 10 September 2020
      2 days ago No comment

      Marieton Pacheco, Rhea Santos, Ron Gagalac are now in OMNI-Tagalog News

      The Filipino journalists announced the debut of the Canada-based news station that aims to serve the Filipino community in the said country. Salubungin. OMNI Television brings new voices to the Filipino speaking Canadian communities with local, national, and international news with the launch of daily 30-minute newscast, begun September ...

    • 10 September 2020
      2 days ago No comment

      B.C. orders closure of nightclubs, banquet halls as COVID-19 cases rise

      To recruit an estimated 7,000 health-care workers The B.C. provincial government has ordered the closure of all nightclubs and stand-alone banquet halls effective September 8, 2020. The move was in response to rising case of COVID-19 infections. In addition, liquor sales in all bars, pubs and restaurants were ordered ...

    • 10 September 2020
      2 days ago No comment

      Duterte reveals he is near stage one cancer

      Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has made known that his doctor told him that his Barrett’s esophagus condition was “nearing stage one cancer”. Duterte made the revelation in a pre-recorded televised address that aired on August 25. Malacanang on August 26 allayed fears about Duterte’s supposed deteriorating health. The Palace ...

    • 10 September 2020
      2 days ago No comment

      UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres : Democracy plays a role in defeating COVID-19

      The world marks International Day of Democracy on September 15, 2020. The annual event was designated by the United Nations General Assembly in 2007 to promote the principles of democracy. Democracy is the idea that power resides in the people. It comes from the Greek words demos (people) and ...

    • 27 August 2020
      2 weeks ago No comment

      Time to put Canada first: new Conservative leader Erin O’Toole

      The Conservative Party of Canada has a new leader, and it’s Erin O’Toole. O’Toole is a three-time Conservative MP representing the riding of Durham in Ontario. O’Toole was first elected in a 2012 byelection. Prior to entering politics, O’Toole was in the Royal Canadian Air Force for a decade. ...

    %d bloggers like this: