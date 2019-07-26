ABS-CBN named Best TV Station in 2019 KBP Golden Dove Awards

MANILA—ABS-CBN dominated the 27th Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas (KBP) Golden Dove Awards on Tuesday, earning major awards for television and radio categories, including Best TV Station.

Angelica Panganiban, Bela Padilla, and Nash Aguas were among the recipients of top acting awards, while Boy Abunda, Karen Davila, and Vic Lima were recognized as best hosts in their respective categories.

Current affairs programs of ABS-CBN, including “Red Alert” and “Tapatan ni Tunying,” were similarly lauded. Entertainment shows of the Kapamilya network also got trophies, including “It’s Showtime,” “Home Sweetie Home,” and “Sana Dalawa ang Puso.”

Here’s the full list of awards given to ABS-CBN programs at the 2019 KBP Golden Dove Awards:

Best Public Service Announcement for TV: Red Alert

Best Sports Program for Radio: Fastbreak, DZMM

Best Variety Program for Radio: Todo-Todo Walang Preno, DZMM

Best Children’s Program for Television: Team Yey!

Best Magazine Program for Television: The Bottomline with Boy Abunda

Best Sports Program for Television: Sports U

Best Documentary Program for Television: Red Alert: HIV

Best Public Affairs Program for Television: Tapatan ni Tunying

Best Newscast for Television-Provincial: TV Patrol-Negros

Best Variety Program for Television: It’s Showtime

Best Comedy Program for Television: Home Sweetie Home

Best Drama Program for Television: Sana Dalawa ang Puso

Best Magazine Program Host for Radio: Cory Quirino, DZMM

Best Variety Program Host for Radio: Bro. Jun Banaag, DZMM

Best Field Reporter for Radio: Zhander Cayabyab, DZMM

Best Newscaster for Radio: Vic Lima, DZMM

Best Actor for Comedy: Bayani Agbayani (Funny Ka, Pare Ko)

Best Actress for Comedy: Angelica Panganiban

Best Public Service Host: Karen Davila (My Puhunan)

Best Magazine Program Host for Television: Boy Abunda

Best Actress for Drama: Bela Padilla (Anting-Anting, MMK)

Best Actor for Drama: Nash Aguas (Drawing, MMK)

Best TV Station: ABS-CBN (abs-cbn.com)

