ABS-CBN named Best TV Station in 2019 KBP Golden Dove Awards

MANILA—ABS-CBN dominated the 27th Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas (KBP) Golden Dove Awards on Tuesday, earning major awards for television and radio categories, including Best TV Station.
Angelica Panganiban, Bela Padilla, and Nash Aguas were among the recipients of top acting awards, while Boy Abunda, Karen Davila, and Vic Lima were recognized as best hosts in their respective categories.
Current affairs programs of ABS-CBN, including “Red Alert” and “Tapatan ni Tunying,” were similarly lauded. Entertainment shows of the Kapamilya network also got trophies, including “It’s Showtime,” “Home Sweetie Home,” and “Sana Dalawa ang Puso.”
Here’s the full list of awards given to ABS-CBN programs at the 2019 KBP Golden Dove Awards:
Best Public Service Announcement for TV: Red Alert
Best Sports Program for Radio: Fastbreak, DZMM
Best Variety Program for Radio: Todo-Todo Walang Preno, DZMM
Best Children’s Program for Television: Team Yey!
Best Magazine Program for Television: The Bottomline with Boy Abunda
Best Sports Program for Television: Sports U
Best Documentary Program for Television: Red Alert: HIV
Best Public Affairs Program for Television: Tapatan ni Tunying
Best Newscast for Television-Provincial: TV Patrol-Negros
Best Variety Program for Television: It’s Showtime
Best Comedy Program for Television: Home Sweetie Home
Best Drama Program for Television: Sana Dalawa ang Puso
Best Magazine Program Host for Radio: Cory Quirino, DZMM
Best Variety Program Host for Radio: Bro. Jun Banaag, DZMM
Best Field Reporter for Radio: Zhander Cayabyab, DZMM
Best Newscaster for Radio: Vic Lima, DZMM
Best Actor for Comedy: Bayani Agbayani (Funny Ka, Pare Ko)
Best Actress for Comedy: Angelica Panganiban
Best Public Service Host: Karen Davila (My Puhunan)
Best Magazine Program Host for Television: Boy Abunda
Best Actress for Drama: Bela Padilla (Anting-Anting, MMK)
Best Actor for Drama: Nash Aguas (Drawing, MMK)
Best TV Station: ABS-CBN (abs-cbn.com)