ABS-CBN named most outstanding TV network

Media giant ABS-CBN is welcoming the new decade on a high note as the De La Salle Araneta University bestowed the station with the Most Outstanding TV Network award at the 3rd Gawad Lasallianeta.

The network was the most awarded station during the ceremony, hauling over 30 recognitions including Most Outstanding AM Radio Station for DZMM Radyo Patrol 630 and Most Outstanding News TV Show for TV Patrol, the country’s most watched primetime newscast.

Kapamilya news and current affairs programs also raked in double recognitions such as Umagang Kay Ganda (Most Outstanding Morning Show and Morning Show Hosts), The Bottomline with Boy Abunda (Most Outstanding News/Current Affairs Talk Show and Most Outstanding Current Affairs Talk Show Host for Boy Abunda), Sports U (Most Outstanding Sports Show and Most Outstanding Sports Show Host for Dyan Castillejo), SOCO (Most Outstanding Public Affairs Show and Most Outstanding Public Affairs Show Host for Gus Abelgas), and Matanglawin (Most Outstanding Educational Show and Most Outstanding Educational Show Host for Kim Atienza).

Umagang Kay Ganda anchors Jeff Canoy and Gretchen Ho were also hailed as the Most Outstanding Male and Female Correspondents, respectively, for their work in ABS-CBN News, while ABS-CBN North America bureau chief TJ Manotoc was a recipient of the Green Zeal Award for Excellence as Lasallian Public Communicators.

Meanwhile, G Diaries and I Love Foundation, a non-profit organization founded by the late ABS-CBN Foundation chair Gina Lopez, took home the Green Zeal Award for Excellence in Environmental Conservation.

In the entertainment category, Kapamilya stars and programs also triumphed, including Coco Martin (Most Outstanding Male TV Dramatic Actor) for FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,Angel Locsin (Most Outstanding Female TV Dramatic Actress) for The General’s Daughter, Kadenang Ginto (Most Outstanding TV Drama Series), It’s Showtime (Most Outstanding Musical/Variety Show and Hosts), and Hello, Love, Goodbye (Most Outstanding Filipino Film of 2019).

Also part of the list of winners from ABS-CBN are I Can See Your Voice (Most Outstanding Game Show on TV), Gandang Gabi Vice (Most Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show), MOR 101.9’s DJ Chacha (Most Outstanding Female FM DJ), Angelica Panganiban (Most Outstanding TV Comedienne), Joshua Garcia (Most Outstanding TV Performance by an Actor for MMK’s ‘Medalya’ episode), Alex Gonzaga (Most Outstanding Social Media Content Creator), Anne Curtis (Most Influential Entertainment Celebrity), Daniel Padilla (Most Effective Male Celebrity Endorser), and Kathryn Bernardo (Most Effective Female Celebrity Endorser).

There were also Kapamilya stars who picked up multiple awards, including Vice Ganda (Most Effective Twitter Influencer, Most Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host, and Most Influential Entertainment Celebrity) and Luis Manzano (Most Outstanding Game Show Host and Green Zeal Award for Excellence as Lasallian Public Communicators Awardee). (MSS)

