ABS-CBN TFC STATEMENT ON ITS OVERSEAS PROGRAMMING

  • May 7, 2020
    • FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

    ABS-CBN TFC STATEMENT ON ITS OVERSEAS PROGRAMMING

    MAY 5, 2020—Philippine entertainment and broadcasting company ABS-CBN Corporation (ABS-CBN), on May 5, 2020, was issued a cease and desist order by the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) prohibiting ABS-CBN from continuing to broadcast on free-to-air TV and radio in the Philippines, effective immediately.

    For Filipinos overseas, ABS-CBN through its international subsidiaries and flagship channel TFC has always been their bridge back home as a source of comprehensive and timely news and entertainment. TFC assures its many subscribers around the world that it will remain and continue to deliver relevant news and information, TV shows and movies across our different channels and platforms via cable and satellite, IPTV, and TFC Online.

    As we have earlier stated, we trust that the Philippine government will decide on our franchise with the best interest of the Filipino people in mind, recognizing ABS-CBN’s role and efforts in providing the latest news and information, especially during these challenging times.

    We will continue our commitment to be of service to Filipinos, worldwide.

