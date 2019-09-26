ABS-CBN’S “WILDFLOWER” NOW SHOWING IN NEW CALEDONIA, POLYNESIA, AND REUNION ISLANDS  

  September 26, 2019
  • Entertainment
    • ABS-CBN continues to evolve into a global media and entertainment company as another one of its wildly successful TV series makes it groundbreaking launch in three French-speaking territories in the Pacific and Indian oceans, which aired in August 19 via French network, Outre-mer la 1ere.

    ‘Wildflower,” which was top billed by “The Killer Bride” actress Maja Salvador, debuted in New Caledonia, Polynesia, and Reunion, which was made possible through ABS-CBN’s partnership with Ampersand Fiction, a French content distributor. It is also being aired in all French-speaking African countries through the deal made with Startimes and is expected to invade TV screens in Madagascar beginning October.

    The Kapamilya network’s “Wildflower” was one of the most watched programs during its run on television and spawned a thousand memes on social media too for its feisty episodes.

    The airing of “Wildflower” in French-speaking territories follows ABS-CBN’s string of successes in capturing more non-Filipino viewers in international markets this 2019, with “Pangako Sa’Yo” in the Dominican Republic, “Halikl” in Tanzania, “Forevermore” in Thailand, “The Blood Sisters” in Kazakhstan, “The General’s Daughter” and “Ngayon at Kailanman” in Myanmar, and the upcoming co-production of ABS-CBN and Limon Yapim of “Hanggang Saan” in Turkey.

    ABS-CBN’s content, popular for their heartfelt Filipino stories, are available across other territories through ABS-CBN International Distribution, recognized in the global arena as a reliable foreign content provider. It has been a premier source of high quality Filipino programming in over 50 territories all over the world and has sold over 50,000 hours of content worldwide. Living up to this recognition, ABS-CBN International Distribution commits to add to its first line-up of high-caliber programs and movies with cast and storylines that appeal to various cultures. Visit https://www.abs-cbn.com/internationalsales/about for more details.

    For updates, follow @abscbnpr on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram or visit www.abs-cbn.com/newsroom.

