Actor Christopher de Leon says he has COVID-19

  • March 19, 2020
  • Entertainment
    • Veteran actor Christopher de Leon on Tuesday announced he has tested positive for the coronavirus disease or COVID-19.

    De Leon on his Instagram page said he had no recent travel history abroad and had no contact with known coronavirus patients.

    De Leon said his family and house help are now under home quarantine. He advised his colleagues to do the same and cooperate with the Department of Health’s contact tracing efforts.

    “[D]ue to the nature of my work in the entertainment business, I have interacted with many people. I therefore ask anyone who has come in contact me within the last week or two to observe stringent self-quarantine, observe for symptoms and follow the triage procedures published by the DOH, whether asymptomatic or not,” De Leon said.

    It’s not clear if the “Love Thy Woman” actor is among the 187 COVID-19 cases earlier confirmed by the Department of Health. (CNN PHL)

