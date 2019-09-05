Alden Richards renews contract with GMA; wins at Seoul International Drama Awards 2019

    • As he renewed his contract with GMA Network yesterday, September 3, Alden attributed his success to his home network for almost a decade.

    “Since I started in GMA up to this point of my career, sila ‘yung sumusugal sa’kin. They gave me huge projects, huge opportunities and regardless kung successful or hindi, hindi sila tumitigil. Hindi nila ako pinabayaan. They kept on believing, kahit na minsan wala ng angle to believe in. Hinawakan nila ‘yung kamay ko through ups and downs, hindi ko nakita ‘yon with others,” he said.

    Throughout his years as a Kapuso, Alden has proven his versatility by portraying several formidable roles. In his upcoming primetime drama, The Gift, he is taking on another challenging role as a visually-impaired fruit vendor named Sep.

    He marks another milestone in his career as he received the Asian Star Prize in the Seoul International Drama Awards 2019 last August 28 at the Grand Peace Hall in Kyung Hee University.

    The Kapuso prime actor proves to be unstoppable in expanding the standards of acting and strengthening his depth as an artist.

    Alden flew to Seoul to personally accept the prestigious accolade and expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the award-giving body during his acceptance speech.

    “It is such an honor to receive this award. As a Filipino, I am very humbled and grateful to be recognized in the international scene along with so many amazing and talented artists here tonight. This award is also extra special to me because it comes at a time when we are celebrating 70 years of friendship between the Philippines and Korea. Thank you to the Seoul Drama Awards Committee and the Korean Broadcasters Association,” he said.

    Organized by Seoul Drama Awards Organizing Committee and Korean Broadcasters Association, Seoul International Drama Awards is a festival that brings together all professionals in the field of TV drama production and media industry and global audiences who enjoy television dramas.

