Alden thanks fans!

  • November 16, 2018
    • Alden Richards wants to thank all those who supported “Victor Magtanggol” since it started airing in July. The show is ending tomorrow, November 16, and contrary to rumors, it was not just cut short abruptly.
    “We completed our intended regular run of 13 weeks at na-extend pa nga kami kaya halos 16 weeks kami tumakbo,” says Alden. “Don’t miss the last few episodes, lalo na ang finale dahil action-packed talaga.
    Dito na malalaman ni John Estrada na si Victor pala at si Hammerman ay iisa. The show is very fulfilling for me kasi nagawa ko rito lahat ng hindi ko nagawa sa past teleseryes ko, this one being an action-fantasy. I’m proud that I myself did my dangerous stunts here as a superhero. I also enjoyed the great camaraderie we had on the set.
    Naging maganda talaga ang samahan naming lahat sa taping kaya okay lang kahit inaabot ng magdamagan ang trabaho kasi lagi kaming masayang lahat and we all want to come up with a good show. Very contagious ang energy ng lahat while we’re working and we all had a memorable experience doing ‘Victor Magtanggol.”

