Alec Dungo, former ‘PBB’ housemate, is now a doctor

Seven years after a life-altering stint as a “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate, Alec Duñgo is marking a new milestone as he finally turned his childhood dream of becoming a doctor into reality.

Duñgo, a pharmacist, finished medical school at the University of Santo Tomas with honors — cum laude and meritissimus — over the weekend.

“I would have never finished without the help of the Lord. You have blessed me so much by letting me go into med school and for helping me finish my last exam — with a bonus!” he wrote.

Addressing his family, Duñgo went on: “I offer this humbling achievement to you. You are my inspiration. Thank you for helping me become the best version of myself, always.”

He also thanked his professors, colleagues, and staff of the university’s Faculty of Medicine and Surgery.

“To my patients, thank you for making me realize that it isn’t all about books. Thank you for teaching me to heal with compassion. You have inspired me to strive harder to become the best physician that I can be,” he added.

Duñgo was part of the fourth teen edition of “Pinoy Big Brother” in 2012, along with the likes of Kit Thompson, Yves Flores, Joj and Jai Agpangan, Karen Reyes, Tom Doromoal, and Myrtle Sarrosa, who won that season.(abs-cbn news)

Like this: Like Loading...