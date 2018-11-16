Alex was made to believe she’d end up with Piolo in last soap

    • ALESSANDRA De Rossi wrote the story of her new movie, “Through Night & Day,” where she’s also the lead star and a co-producer along with Viva Films. The film was partly shot in Iceland and she says she nearly gave up shooting there because it’s so cold. “Malamig din sa Sapporo, Japan when we shot ‘Kita Kita’ there, pero mas grabe sa Iceland,” she says. “Well, hindi naman siguro tatawaging Iceland ang lugar kundi nga talagang kasing lamig ng ice ang klima nila.”

    Alex says she’ll focus on doing movies now after she was disillusioned by the last soap she did, “Since I Found You,” with ABS-CBN. She says originally, she was told that leading man Piolo Pascual will end up with her in the story. But what happened is that Piolo’s leading lady became Arci Muñoz. “Umasa talaga ako kasi when it was offered to me, ako talaga ang leading lady. You know me, two years akong walang show kasi lahat ng roles offered to me, tinatanggihan ko. Finally, may role na gusto ko. Kasi leading lady, ‘bago ‘to, hmm try nga natin.’ ‘Yun, hindi nga ganun ang nangyari. Three weeks before the ending, sinabi sa’king hindi ako ang leading lady. So sumama ang loob ko that time, kasi pinaasa ako.

    “’Sencia na, tao lang po ako. Pero masaya na rin akong natapos ang show kasi gustong-gusto ko ng gawin itong ‘Through Night & Day.’ So okay na rin kasi naghihintay nga sa’kin itong movie na ito at excited na rin akong i-shoot siya. Sa ngayon, rest muna ako sa mga soap. At least, nagawa ko itong pelikulang gusto kong gawin and I’m really very proud of it. Kung bakit, malalaman nyo kapag pinanood nyo ang ‘Through Night & Day.’”

