ANGEL LOCSIN’S “IBA ‘YAN” LAUNCHES ONLINE SHOW

  • September 10, 2020
  • Entertainment
    • “IbaYanihan” appeals for continuous help of Filipinos affected by pandemic.

    ABS-CBN public service program hosted by Angel Locsin, “Iba ‘Yan” has found more ways to help Filipinos as it launched its digital show “IbaYanihan,” which reiterates its call to help those who are greatly affected by the pandemic on Kapamilya Online Live.

    Streaming during commercial gaps, “IbaYanihan” features Kapamilya artists talking about the inspirational stories shown on “Iba ‘Yan” while providing ways where people can send donations and other forms of assistance from their homes.

    One way is by donating through the ABS-CBN Lingkod Kapamilya Foundation’s BDO Account 005630050932 (Mother Ignacia branch). Donors can also send their donations via GCash to the same bank account.

    On the show’s first streaming last August 23, Robi Domingo encouraged viewers to donate to Wipe Every Tear, an organization which helps women and children who are victims of human trafficking. On August 30, Dimples Romana, appealed for more funding for Nanay Ligaya Piadoche’s recently opened charity for frontliners.

    Apart from the heart-wrenching stories, the digital show also features inspiring performances from Kapamilya singers. In its last episode, Angeline Quinto sang her heart out by performing a touching OPM song.

    “Iba ‘Yan” airs on TFC IPTV video on demand, cable and satellite and iWantTFC online platform.

    To be updated on the extraordinary stories shown in “Iba ‘Yan,” follow the show on Facebook (fb.com/IbaYanPH), Twitter (@IbaYanPH), and Instagram (@IbaYanPH).

