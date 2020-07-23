Angel turns emotional addressing fellow Kapamilya stars

Angel Locsin turned emotional during the noise barrage that happened Saturday evening on Esguerra Street, in front of the ABS-CBN building in Quezon City.

The actress, who hosts the public service program, “Iba Yan” on the Kapamilya Channel, made an impromptu speech in front of hundreds of ABS-CBN employees and supporters gathered to show support for the network, which failed to secure a franchise from the House Committee on Legislative Franchises on July 10.

Locsin said she was angered by the decision of the committee, who took their time deciding on the franchise renewal.

“Ano paki ramdam nyo ngayon? Ano pakiramdam nyo ngayong? Galit? Ako rin galit na galit ako. Bakit? Ilang buwan tayong tinorture,” she said.

“’Yung mga katrabaho natin nag sisi iiyakan kagabi, nawalan ng trabaho, mag pa Pasko. Galit na galit ako,” she added.

She stressed that it is the ordinary workers, and not its owners, the Lopezes, who are the most affected by the closure of the network.

“Inapi nila ang mga mamayan na dapat pino protektahan nila. Yung mga bumoto sa kanila.

Yung mga taong dapat pinorprotektahan nila, pero pinatay nila mga simpleng tao. Hindi mga Lopez,” she said.

“Simpleng tao kami. Empleyadong nagtratrabaho na bumoto sa inyo.

Pero tatanggalan nyo ng kabuhayan. Napaka unfair!”

She chided her fellow artists who refuse to speak up for the Kapamilya employees who have lost their jobs.

“Mga kasamahan kong artistang hindi nagsasalita,” she said, “Ano? May network pa ba kayo? Wala na, wala na kayong network! Kahit magpapa cute pa kayo sa Instagram, mag send kayo ng sad face, hindi nyo nadadamayan ang mga katrabaho nyo na dahilan kung bakit kayo sumikat!

“Huwag kayong matakot, wala na kayong proprotektahang career or image. Nandito na tayo sa panahon na kailangan nyo na magsalita. Naiintindihan ko tayong mag artsita expected na dapat tahimik lang tayo, dapat tahimik ang image, dapat neutral… pero pag hindi tayo nagsasalita, ibig sabihin nun kinampihan natin ang mali. … Hindi ako papayag na dun ako sa maling part ng history kakampi… Alam ko tama ang pinaglalaban ko.”

Aside from Angel, Kapamilya stars Christian Bables, Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla also joined the noise barrage. (Malaya)

Like this: Like Loading...