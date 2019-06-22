Angelica is more focused on work

  June 22, 2019
    • Angelica Panganiban reveals she has completely stopped pinning over former boyfriend, Carlo Aquino.

    “Totoo palang one day, kahit gaaano mo minahal ang isang tao, magigising ka sa katotohanang – kahit ang isang pag-ibig na nagsimula ng akala mo’y tama – may wakas din,” Angelica stated.

    “Ngayon kahit anong marinig ko tungkol sa kanya at sa kanyang bagong girlfriend, wala na akong nararamdaman,” she added.

    Likewise, the actress has heard about the break-up of Derek Ramsey and his girlfriend of six years, Joanne Villablanca.

    Someone close to Angelica said, “Inaamin naman niya, na nasaktan din siya nang labis sa break-up nila ni Derek. At bale ba, at that time, she was younger. Pero, ngayon daw, one thing she’s sure, Derek, like Carlo, belongs to the past.”

    She will fall in love again, there’s no doubt about it, Angelica said.

    “Masarap magmahal. Lalo’t kapag minamahal ka rin ng totoo ng iyong minamahal.”

    Meanwhile, she is focused on her career. She just renewed her contract with ABS-CBN and continues to enjoy her stint in the gag show, “Banana Sundae.” She does miss appearing in a drama series. Her last teleserye, “Playhouse,” was a rom-com with Zanjoe Marudo and Carlo Aquino. (E. Ramos. Malaya)

