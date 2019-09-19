Angie Ferro, Martin Del Rosario bring home top acting trophies at PPP awards night

Lola Igna herself, veteran actress Angie Ferro was hailed as best actress. This is the first best actress award for the 82-year-old Ferro, who also plays her first lead role in Eduardo Roy, Jr.’s dramedy.

Martin Del Rosario won best actor for his performance in Jun Lana’s “Panti Sisters.”

Tyrone Acierto of “Watch Me Kill” was adjudged the best director.

“Lola Igna” also won the best musical score trophy for Andrew Florentino and the best screenplay for Eduardo Roy, Jr. and Margarette Labrador.

The best supporting actor and actress were Gio Alvarez of “I’m Ellenya L.” and Tuesday Vargas of “LSS (Last Song Syndrome),” respectively.

“LSS” was also awarded for best original song (“Araw-Araw” by Ben & Ben), best sound design (Aurel Claro Bilbao and Arnel Labayo), the PISTAPP Audience Choice Award and Special Jury Award.

“Watch Me Kill” won the best editing award for Colorado Rutledge and best cinematography trophy for Marcin Szocinski.

Marxie Maolen Fadul of “The Panti Sisters” was cited for best production design. “The Panti Sisters” also brought home the Audience Choice Award.

The Sine Kabataan Short Film winner was “Kalakalaro” by Rodson Verr C. Suarez, while the PISTAPP Sine Kabataan Audience Choice Award went to “Chok,” directed by Richard Jeroui Salvadico and Arlie Sweet Sumagaysay.

The 2019 Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino features ten movies: “Lola Igna,” “Cuddle Weather,” “Open,” “G!,” “Circa,” “Watch Me Kill,” “Pagbabalik,” “Panti Sisters,” “LSS,” and “I’m Ellenya L.” The weeklong festival of Filipino movies is a project of the Film Development Council of the Philippines led by Chairperson Liza Diño. It is ongoing until September 19. (Malaya)

