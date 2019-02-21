Ariana Grande surprises TNT Boys

The TNT Boys, Keifer Sanchez, Mackie Empuerto, and Francis Concepcion, the breakout trio consisting of past finalists of ABS-CBN’s “Tawag ng Tanghalan,” is keeping up its stride in the international scene with yet another guesting in a high-profile US talk show.

The World’s Best host James Corden invited one of his favorite acts from the global talent contest to The Late Late Show, the TNT Boys, recalling that when Francis, Mackie and Kiefer first encountered Corden on the Best set they were overly excited because they knew he’d met Grande.

During the show, gushing about how much they love the “7 Rings” singer, the boys waved to Ari — whom Corden said often watches the show (but who was secretly backstage watching the boys freak out about her possibly watching them on the show, very meta) — and then promptly leaned into their adorable version of the Dreamgirlsclassic “And I Am Telling You.”

Wearing matching white dinner jackets, jeans and blue shirts, the trio belted the tune from the steps of Corden’s studio, slipping into perfect three-part harmony and then losing their minds when Grande — dressed in a long gray sweater dress and matching knee-high boots — joined in for a superstar vocal summit that brought them to tears of joy.

Grande is in Billboard chart feat this week, in which she has a No. 1 album with Thank U, Next on the Billboard 200 tally as well as the No. 1, 2 and 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, a simultaneous feat not achieved since The Beatles did it in 1964.

The boys spent more time with Grande backstage and took more pictures with her. (abs-cbn)

