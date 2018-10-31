As Arjo-Maine photos surface, cryptic tweet stirs speculation

    • Amid rumors romantically linking Maine Mendoza and Arjo Atayde, a cryptic tweet from the actor’s sister, actress Ria Atayde, stirred fresh speculation surrounding the relationship of the two stars from rival networks. On Monday, Ria tweeted:“If a guy and girl are both single, they should be able to date whoever they want. And a genuine sign of support is if you let them, if you accept it and if you become happy for them even if they don’t go for the person you’re rooting for. Just my two cents.” Ria did not mention specific individuals in her tweet, but fans of Maine and Arjo appeared to quickly link the statement to the recent photos of their idols together. Early this month, Maine and Arjo were spotted apparently dining together in Makati—photos of which were published online by PEP.ph. Last Saturday, the two were also reportedly seen together at a club in Taguig. A short clip that’s now going viral shows them dancing near each other.While neither Maine nor Arjo has gone on record about their supposed romance, some fans are already“shipping,”or supporting, their relationship, going by hashtags on Twitter dubbing the tandem #ArjMaine.

