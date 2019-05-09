Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez performs live with OPM legend Ogie Alcasid on May 11 at The Centre

Vancouver, BC Release Date: For Immediate Release

Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez and prolific singer-songwriter Ogie Alcasid are celebrating their 9 years of marital bliss this year. They are blessed with an 8-year old son, Nathaniel or Nate. Considered to be two of the most successful showbiz couples in the Philippines, Velasquez will be performing in Vancouver BC with Special Guest Alcasid in a highly anticipated concert entitled, “The Songbird Sings…” US & Canada Tour on May 11 at The Centre on 777 Homer Street, Vancouver BC. Doors open at 5pm. Show starts at 6pm.

Regine Velasquez is touted to be amongst the Philippines’ highly acclaimed performers/recording artists with an extraordinary track record of album sales, hit singles and sold-out shows. Velasquez’s humble beginnings have inspired a slew of today’s popular young stars to never give up on their dreams through talent and perseverance. Now in her late 40’s, walking away from a remarkable career that spanned for almost 3 decades is not an option. On the contrary, she feels that her short hiatus has provided her to regroup for self-reinvention. She has now reached her stratosphere and there’s no turning back. Velasquez recognizes and credits her loyal fans for their continuous unconditional support. And part of her giving back is via live performances—something she truly enjoys doing.

Alcasid, on the other hand, initially came out as a singer before discovering his flair for songwriting. Born with natural wit and sharp ear for melodies, Alcasid has produced a good number of hits, not only for himself but for other singers as well. He naturally dabbles in both Filipino and English lyrics. And has confessed in the past that he would rather be known as a songwriter than a singer. Velasquez names Hulog Ng Langitand Sa Piling Moas two of her favourite Alcasid compositions. The former was penned for the couple’s son, Nate, while the latter was inspired by Velasquez. She says they complement each other as artists. They both love music and have the same sense of humour. Their friendship is probably the secret main ingredient not only of their chemistry, but their overall professional success.

They are particularly looking forward to performing live together for their Filipino fans for the very first time in Vancouver. It is a kind of show that you would not want to miss. Special Local Artist Guest is Vancouver’s Sweetheart of Songs, Ms Janice Lozano; and electrifying dance performances by Freshh & Freshh 2.0. The show is brought to you as maiden offering by Momoeverywhere Productions Ltd, in cooperation with Mylyne & Associates in partnership with Backstage Ventures, Pinoy Buzz and Unit Blue Media Inc. Please refer to poster and print ads for tickets information.

