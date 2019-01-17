AWARD-WINNING FILIPINA POP SINGER FROM JAPAN, ANALYN ALMERINO, TO PERFORM IN RICHMOND ON FEB 9:YOUR CHANCE TO WIN FREE TICKETS

Analyn Almerino is just 19, but she has already taken first place in two nationally televised singing competitions in Japan. On Feb 9, she will be giving a solo concert in her North American debut, at the Cultural Centre in Richmond, BC.

Born in the Philippines, Analyn’s family moved to Japan when she was six, and she has lived there ever since. Japanese is her strongest language, naturally, but she also sings in English and Tagalog.

At the age of just 14, she prevailed over 6,000 competitors to win first price in the Nihon Television national singing competition. She then donated the 300,000 yen prize to survivors of Typhoon Yolanda, a major disaster in the Philippines at the time.

Analyn also sang on her own weekly television show in Japan, and she has already released two original songs in English on Spotify and Apple Music. She is signed to Richmond BC-based music production company, Rufus Lin Productions.

Analyn has many fans in Japan, as can be seen from her many YouTube videos, and her Vancouver-area fans are buying tickets for the concert at $10 online at eventbrite.ca.

However, five lucky readers of Philippine Asian News Today will each win a pair of free tickets to Analyn’s concert! Winners will be randomly selected from those who register by Jan 29 at: http://www.edgeoftheroad.tokyo/analyns-concert/

See ad on PAGE 5.

Like this: Like Loading...