Award-winning Filipino movies to premiere on Netflix in June

Five more Filipino films will be added to the list of available Pinoy movies on Netflix, set to premiere in June 2020.

The Califonia-based online streaming site has teamed up with some of the country’s leading production studios such as Black Cap Pictures Changhe Films, ERJ Found Films, and Viva to give the global audience a new slate of locally-made films to celebrate Philippine Independence Day on June 12.

“We are constantly amazed by the creativity of storytellers and the quality of talent coming out of the Philippines,” Netflix Content Acquisition Manager Raphael Phang said to the media on May 25, 2020.

“Filipinos are avid entertainment fans, so at Netflix, we are committed to bringing the best stories locally and from around the world to our members here.”

Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) Chairman and CEO Liza Diño expressed gladness with the Netflix move of helping the Filipino movies to reach a wider local and international audience.

“With the world’s inevitable shift to digital platforms for content, it is reassuring that Netflix gives us a showcase of Filipino titles for more audiences and markets to have access to,” Diño said.

“This growing slate of Filipino content on Netflix is a true reflection of the diversity of what Philippine Cinema has to offer. And Netflix giving space to more Filipino films is an affirmation that the Philippines has the potential of globalizing its local market.”

Here are the movie trailers of the five award-winning Filipino films that will premiere on the online streaming platform of Netflix in June:

PINOY SUNDAY

Pinoy Sunday is a comedy film starring Bayani Agbayani and Jeffrey Quizon. The movie tells the adventures of Filipino immigrants in Taiwan with a story that starts from a discarded red couch.

The movie bagged the Best New Director award for Wi Ding Ho at the 47th Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival in Taiwan and was hailed as Best Picture at the Comedy Cluj Festival in Romania in 2010.

Pinoy Sunday will be released on June 5.

SUNOD

Sunod was an official movie entry at the 2019 Metro Manila Film Festival. Directed by Carlo Ledesma, this horror movie won the festival’s major awards such as Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, and was hailed as the 3rd Best Picture.

The movie is top-billed by some of the finest Filipino actors, namely, Carmina Villaroel, Mylene Dizon, and JC Santos.

Sunod will be available on Netflix on June 14.

LOLA IGNA

The heartwarming and award-winning film, Lola Igna, tells the story of an elderly woman who has the chance to nab the world record for being the oldest living grandmother.

In 2019, the Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino official movie entry won Best Picture, Best Screenplay, Best Musical Score, and Best Actress award for lead actor, Angie Ferro.

The movie will be available for streaming on Netflix starting June 18.

UNTRUE

The thriller-drama film UnTrue tells the story of a Pinay who met a mysterious man in Georgia in Central Europe.

Actress Cristine Reyes bagged the Best Actress award at the 40th edition of the Porto International Film Festival for her portrayal of the lead character Mara.

This Sigrid Andrea Bernardo’s film will be released on Netflix on June 22.

PAMILYA ORDINARYO/ORDINARY PEOPLE

Pamilya Ordinaryo is one of the most successful Filipino indie films. In the 2016 Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival, the movie bagged major awards including Best Film, Best Director (for Eduardo Roy, Jr.), Best Actress (for lead star Hasmine Kilip), Best Editing, as well as the NETPAC Award.

The movie tells the story of a teenage couple who make a living in Manila as pickpockets and who lose their one-month-old child. It snagged several awards from local and international film festivals.

Its release date on Netflix is yet to be announced. (L. Cruz, Good News Pilipinas)

