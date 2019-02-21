B.C.’s Chiantelle Nicole Rey vies title of Miss Canada

She’s the embodiment of a woman whose beauty is more than skin-deep.

For Chiantelle Nicole Rey, a finalist in the 2019 Miss Canada pageant, real beauty comes from the inside out.

A holistic nutritionist, Chiantelle emphasizes the role of proper food and self care as the core foundations of a person’s development.

Holistic nutrition and self care form the platform she bannered at the Miss Earth Canada contest, in which she became Miss Earth B.C. + MEC ’16: Beauty For A Cause.

Chiantelle, who is the oldest daughter of dental doctor Nilo Rey and Juvie Rey, is also Miss Greater Vancouver 2015.

Chiantelle will compete in the Miss Canada pageant in Montréal from February 27 to March 3 at the Sheraton Laval Hotel.

“My platform was and still is to emphasize the importance of holistic nutrition and self care,” Chiantelle said. “I continually use my platform to support people and brands who focus on health and wellness, eco-sustainability, and giving back to community.”

Chiantelle is also an event and wedding coordinator.

She also said that everyone has a story to tell and a purpose in life.

“We’ve been given our own set of gifts and talents to serve others and to be the salt and the light of this world,” Chiantelle said. “As a certified wedding coordinator and event planner, I love getting to know people and establishing intentional relationships with them in order to create events that celebrates their story or brings awareness to the causes they value.”

She also related that food and nutrition play a huge role in her life.

“It’s amazing to see and to learn how food can be used therapeutically and how much of a role food plays in community building,” Chiantelle said. “In March 2019, I write my final licensing exam to become a Registered Holistic Nutritionist. With this designation, I hope to provide a safe space for people to learn about what’s in season, recipes and tips, and to share food photos that they’ve made themselves

or had at restaurants/cafes/food trucks.”

The Miss Canada event has been around since 1946, and Chiantelle hopes that through this pageant, she can reach out to more people with her platform of holistic nutrition and self care.

“This platform is something greater than myself,” she said. “Voting for me is voting for the causes and the values that you and I align with, whether that be in health and wellness, food and sustainability, and/or community building.”

Chiantelle describes herself as a lifelong learner.

“I love taking classes, listening to podcasts, reading books of all kinds to traveling and exploring, meeting new people and experiencing different cultures,” she said.

To support Chiantelle win the Miss Canada title, click on this link: https://misscanada.org/chiantelle-r/

