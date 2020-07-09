Baguio’s pride wins Miss Philippines Earth’s first virtual pageant 

  • admin
  • July 9, 2020
  • Entertainment
  • Page Views 118

    • Baguio City’s Roxanne Allison Baeyens edged out 32 other candidates to win the crown in Miss Earth Philippines’ first virtual pageant telecast live on GMA-7 Sunday morning.

    The 23-year-old Saint Louis University graduate is a ballerina and an aspiring actress. She has an interest in landscaping and an advocate for urban gardening.

    During the final question and answer, the final five candidates were asked “What important quality should a leader display amidst a pandemic?”

    “A leader should display having a green thumb because at this point in time we have a shortage in food supply. So, it’s important to open the eyes of people to embrace having a sustainable life to start urban agriculture at their own homes, after all, a green life is a better life and I hope the leader will give that to us,” the Fil-Belgian beauty replied.

    Baeyens, who bagged the Darling of the Crowd special award, also won the Best Eco-Video which presented an insightful present-day environmental situation of Baguio City and what are being done under the present leadership of Mayor Benjamin Magalong to rehabilitate the City of Pines and bring it back to its former beauty. A commercial model, Baeyens has also partnered with the Baguio Animals League organization which promotes responsible pet ownership.

    Baeyens’ four elemental court of honor are Patrixia Sherly Santos (Air) of Daraga, Albay, Gianna Margarita Llanes (Water) of Mandaluyong City, Shane Tormes (Fire) of Atimonan, Quezon, and Ilyssa Marie Mendoza (Eco-Tourism) of Melbourne, Australia.

    The two-hour coronation finals was hosted by Paulo Bediones. Online judges included  Miss Earth 2005 Alexandra Braun, Miss Earth 2010 Nicole Faria, GMA Network vice-president for Program Management Joey AbacanMatthias Gelber, Hana Shampoo Marketing Manager Carlos Bacani, and Miss RP-World 1975 Suzanne Gonzalez Gommer.

    Miss Philippines Earth 2019 Janelle Tee gave her traditional farewell message along with the other elemental beauties. (E. B. Concepcion MS)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Cinemalaya announces short film finalists

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 09 July 2020
      2 days ago No comment

      Cinemalaya announces short film finalists

      The Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival has recently unveiled the 10 finalists who will compete in the Short Film Category in this year’s edition of the annual fest. The finalists are: Ang Gasgas na Plaka ni Lolo Bert by Janina Gacosta and Cheska Marfori; Ang Pagpakalma sa Unos (To ...

    • 09 July 2020
      2 days ago No comment

      Dr. Gloria Samosa and team start term with Rotary Club Vancouver Mountainview

      A new team has started its term at the helm of the Rotary Club Vancouver Mountainview, the first Filipino Rotary club in Canada. Dr. Gloria Samosa and officers began their term on July 1, 2020. “I’m looking forward of seeing you all more often as we, Rotarians , open ...

    • 09 July 2020
      2 days ago No comment

      Max Collins, Pancho Magno welcome first child

      Celebrity couple Max Collins and Pancho Magno have welcomed their first child. Celebrity couple Max Collins and Pancho Magno have welcomed their first child. The actress shared the news by posting on Instagram Wednesday a picture of their newborn baby, whom they named Skye. “Good morning, my Skye,” she ...

    • 09 July 2020
      2 days ago No comment

      ‘I have found my forever’: Maritoni Fernandez gets married at 51

      Actress Maritoni Fernandez took to social media to reveal that she has tied the knot with her partner, Mon Dayrit. Actress Maritoni Fernandez took to social media to reveal that she has tied the knot with her partner, Mon Dayrit. The two married in a civil ceremony on Tuesday, ...

    • 09 July 2020
      2 days ago No comment

      Pinay Wins 88 Supermarket Raffle

      88 Supermarket celebrated Canada Day with its 2020 Giveaway promotions. Apart from gift cards worth $888 and $88 each, the store gave away a Toyota Corolla LE 2020. Winning the car was Annabel Domingo Gabriel of Vancouver, who was so happy that she came to the store right away ...

    %d bloggers like this: