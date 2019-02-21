Bea Alonzo declares 2019 her ‘year for change’

Kapamilya actress Bea Alonzo has declared 2019 as her “year for change,” telling herself she should get rid of her insecurities so she can “live more.”

In her Instagram account on Sunday, Bea posted a photo of herself wearing a blue bikini in Coron, Palawan and shared how she used to be apprehensive about sharing this kind of picture.

“I have always been the type who would choose not to post photos of myself in swimsuits but since I declared this year as the year for CHANGE, I thought that maybe I should change the way I view myself,” Bea wrote.

“Maybe, I should get rid of all my insecurities so I can live more,” she said.

This generation’s Movie Queen also said she wants to remember the things that she loves about her body and to forget how she hated herself “for being ‘fat’ in other people’s eyes.”

“It’s the only body that I am blessed with and I am thankful for my health because I get to do the things that make me happy,” she said.

She hopes her post will inspire other women to love themselves more despite their imperfections.

“I hope that this post could inspire other women to love themselves more, flaws and all. Let’s all work hard to better ourselves for us and not just so others could accept us,” Bea said. (J.M. Severo, PS)

