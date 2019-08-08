The Bea-Gerald-Julia issue: Trending Worldwide…

  • August 8, 2019
  • Entertainment
    • ‘Enough’: Bea Alonzo’s cryptic posts go viral

     

    Kapamilya actress Bea Alonzo posted a cryptic message on her Instagram account on Sunday after she liked a post of an Instagram user claiming that her boyfriend Gerald Anderson and actress Julia Barretto were seen being sweet together at the birthday party of actor Rayver Cruz.

    Bea posted on her Instagram account a photo with nothing but black.

    “’You can’t make the same mistake twice, the second time you make it, it’s not a mistake anymore, it’s a choice’ ENOUGH,” Bea wrote.

    Julia’s love team partner and ex-boyfriend Joshua Garcia liked Bea’s post.

    In her Instagram story, Bea also wrote, “Something I learned about people… If they do it once, they’ll do it again.”

    Kris Aquino, Camille Prats and Angelica Panganiban are among those that commented on Bea’s post.

    “I had to check on you. Thank you for replying. I’m your ate for life who will always love you and care about you,” Kris commented.

    Angelica commented with three emoji hearts, while Camille commented: “Sending lots of love your way.”

    Bea’s posts came after an Instagram user named Kath Cabrera posted on her Instagram account a photo of Gerald with a woman resembling Julia. She said it was taken during Rayver’s birthday party.

    According to her, she posted the photo for Bea to know because Gerald “DOESN’T DESEVE BEA ALONZO!”

    Cabrera claimed she saw Gerald and Julia go to “the same car together alone” and “iba gestures nila.”

    Bea liked the post of the Instagram user.

    Kath, in the same post, asked: “Ano lahat nalang ba ng leading lady niya lalandiin niya or jojowain niya?”

    In response to Bea’s posts, the hashtags Julia, Joshua, Gerald Anderson, JoshLia and Cheater became among the hottest-trending topics on Twitter from Sunday to Monday.

    It can be recalled that Julia and boyfriend Joshua broke up recently after Julia and Gerald’s movie “Between Maybes.” It was unclear, however, why they decided to split, but said that they are in good relationship as best friends.

    Bea and Gerald had a short-lived romance last 2010 but rekindled relationship in 2016 while filming their movie “How To Be Yours.”

    It can be recalled that Bea unfollowed Gerald and Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach last year when the two were promoting their Star Cinema movie “My Perfect You.”

    Reports said Bea and Gerald broke up, but Bea allegedly gave Gerald one more chance. (J.M. Severo, philsar)

     

