Beauty Pageant 2017 in Manila

Miss Universe is one of the most highly-anticipated events in over 190 countries. With over 90 gorgeous women competing for the crown, is a battle not only of beauty, but also of wit and confidence. The pageant is even more thrilling for Filipino fans as it will be hosted by the Philippines for the first time in more than two decades—with the reigning Miss Universe also being a Filipina.

On Jan. 30, all eyes will be on Miss Universe Philippines Maxine Medina as she attempts a back-to-back win for the country, while reigning Miss Universe Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach prepares to pass on the crown to her successor.

As the official broadcast partner of Miss Universe, Solar Entertainment Corporation gives Filipino viewers access to watch the coronation day live on etc.

etc will also air a special series of The Journey to the Crown—A Celebration of Beauty: Finale episode featuring Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach on Jan. 8 at 7:30 p.m., as well as a five-hour two-part special, 10 Sunrises in the Philippines, featuring all the Miss Universe 2016 candidates on Jan. 21 and 28 at 10 p.m. as they tour the Philippines, and All About U on Feb. 4 and 5 at 8 p.m..

“As the official broadcast partner of Miss Universe, Solar Entertainment shall bring unrivaled media coverage to every Filipino, happening on multiple networks and digital platforms from day one right through the coronation,” said Wilson Tieng, president and CEO of Solar Entertainment Corporation.

Solar has partnered with TV networks TV5, GMA 7 and ABS-CBN to bring this historic event to Filipinos all over the world and to give Filipinos the complete Miss Universe experience.

“Bringing Miss Universe to the Philippines is one of the top events that we have ever invested in. It was an opportunity that we did not want to miss,” said Tieng. “For Miss Universe, we have jam-packed activities that will be happening at the same time, and we’re excited to share it with the viewers. My team and I are looking forward to, above everything, the coming together of all industry partners and business affiliates geared towards providing the utmost support in making this much-anticipated event happen.”

