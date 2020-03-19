Bela Padilla prepares to send food to street vendors after raising P3.3M

Bela Padilla said that the first three batches of food care packages she is sending to street vendors who are struggling to feed their families because of the imposed lockdown due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) are set to be released this Wednesday.

The actress shared that she has raised P3.3 million in three days with her campaign, “Pagkain para sa Pinoy,” which aims to feed “our favorite taho, dirty ice cream, and bananacue vendors” who won’t be able to rely on their normal sources of income during the month-long quarantine period.

She dedicated the whole of her Wednesday talking with local government units, other celebrities, and fans who are willing to help her in facilitating the distribution of the packages.

Padilla has already closed her fundraiser page, but she has been retweeting various other charity efforts for those people who still want to extend help in any way they can.

It was last Tuesday when the Metro Manila lockdown was “enhanced” to cover Luzon. This Wednesday, the number of confirmed cases in the country passed the 200 mark.

