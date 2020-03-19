Bela Padilla raises P1M for street vendors affected by lockdown

  • March 19, 2020
  • Entertainment
    • Bela Padilla’s appeal in aid of Filipino street vendors, who the actress says will be among the hardest-hit financially by the imposed lockdown due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, has passed the P1-million mark, just two days after it was launched.

    On her Twitter this Tuesday, Padilla thanked all those who supported her charity effort, and said that she is now looking for the “best deals for food and hopefully be able to deliver everything this week.”

    Dubbed “Pagkain para sa Pinoy,” Padilla aimed to raise money for Filipinos “who won’t be able to rely on their normal sources of income” during the month-long quarantine period. This included “our favorite taho, dirty ice cream and banana cue vendors,” she added.

    Padilla had planned to split the funds 16 ways for the 16 cities of Metro Manila affected by the lockdown.

    She also said that she is closing the fundraiser at midnight so she “can compute exactly how much food we can donate.”

    As of Tuesday, the lockdown has been “enhanced” to cover the whole of Luzon. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country has risen to 187. (abs-cbn news)

