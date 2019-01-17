Brillante Mendoza’s acclaimed ‘Alpha’ arrives in cinemas

The “Alpha” team, led by Mendoza and actors Allen Dizon, Elijah Filamor, and Baron Geisler, came in full force to support the film that had brought honor to our country in international film festivals.

FDCP Chairperson Liza Dino, Solar Entertainment General Manager Butch Ibanez, SM Cinema VP for Corporate Marketing Ruby Reyes, Senior Vice President for Marketing Millie Dizon also graced the event.

Director Mendoza was awarded SM Cinema’s Plaque of Recognition for his significant contribution to Philippine Cinema.

A joint project of Solar Entertainment, Centerstage Productions, and SM Cinemas, the launch gave guests an exclusive private screening of Mendoza’s latest masterpiece. It also gave guests a glimpse of The Podium’s three newly opened Director’s Club cinemas and introduced the premium service the theaters offer.

Directed by Brillante Mendoza and written by Troy Espiritu, “Alpha: The Right to Kill” is set against the backdrop of the Philippines government’s crackdown on illegal drugs. It follows the story of Police Officer Espino (Dizon) and Elijah (Fillamor), a small-time pusher turned informant who provide the intelligence to the police. Unfortunately the operation quickly escalates into a violent and heavily-armed confrontation in the slums between the SWAT and Abel’s (Geisler) gang. But before the investigators arrive at the crime scene, Espino and Elijah walk off with Abel’s backpack full of money and methamphetamine.

This act of survival for one and corruption for the other will soon set off a dangerous series of events, both of them risking their reputations, families and lives in the process.

“Alpha” also joined other international film festivals and was part of the Official Selection of Warsaw Film Festival in Poland, 2018 Singapore International Film Festival, Tokyo Filmex, Busan International Film Festival in South Korea, Cairo International Film Festival in Egypt, Minsk International Film Festival in Belarus, 36th Torino Film Festival in Italy and Shaken Aimanov 14th International Film Festival in Kazakhstan. (Malaya)

