Buffaloed (PG) ****

  • admin
  • July 16, 2020
  • Entertainment
  • Page Views 79

    • Original movies are hard to come by. Let alone fresh ideas.  Smart, topical and fully engaging is the sassy Buffaloed. People looking for a timely themed movie and edgy performances will find it here. Available now on video on demand contact your local cable provider or internet company to watch this engaging flick.

    Poor old Buffalo.  Once upon a time thought by some to be the doormat of the United States (and that’s being rather charitable) this up and coming blue collar town is the perfect stomping ground for one Peg Dahl. Ever since she was a little girl this lass has had a knack for making money and actress Zoey Deutch perfectly puts lots of flesh and bones along with ample sass to this all grown up woman. Wise beyond her years and After a bit of a falling out with the law our opportunist decides to make the best of a bad situation. Out of work and in need of a job our talented talker lands a job as a debt collector, Her World and that of countless others are In For quite the surprise – and a future ride awakening,

    Under the tutelage of Wizz, the city’s leading debt collector, Peg learns the ins and outs of the game  from the ultimate Power player. Man of many talents Jai Courtney embodies all the qualities of a debt collector. When Peg exhibits all the abilities of an ace employee and becomes a bit too big for her britches, in Wizz’s mind, a battle of wills develop. Things get down and dirty in a flash as literally all hell breaks loose. How it all ends is wonderfully depicted in This fresh, smart movie.

    Thanks to a head-turning performance by Zoey Deutch Buffaloed rocks. Director Tanya Wexler does a grand job probing the depths of this unseemly world where unscrupulous workers try to put the squeeze on down on Their luck people. And with a surprise ending writer Brian Sacca has come up with a crackerjack story.

    Consider Buffaloed to be a fresh, fun drama that really does not make light of Buffalo. Instead it sheds a not too Complimentary light on The Whole debt collecting industry.
    For more film reviews please visit my new YouTube website Robert Waldman The Movie World.

    Share

    Previous Story

    New book tells inspiring story of Darryl Andaya

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 16 July 2020
      1 day ago No comment

      New book tells inspiring story of Darryl Andaya

      Darryl Andaya knows what it’s like to overcome challenges. Now 20 years old, Andaya of Burnaby, B.C. was born with Down Syndrome. That disability didn’t prevent him from scaling the heights of achievement. Andaya is a world champion in taekwondo. In 2019, Andaya represented Canada at the inaugural International ...

    • 16 July 2020
      1 day ago No comment

      Mel Tobias Plaza in Vancouver a source of Filipino community pride

      A plaza in Vancouver that was named after the late Mel Tobias is serving as a symbol of pride for the Filipino Canadian community. Tobias was a beloved figure in the community. The plaza is located at the southwest corner of Kingsway and Joyce Avenue. Tobias wore many hats ...

    • 16 July 2020
      1 day ago No comment

      Fil-Canadian Beauty representing BC at Miss Universe Canada

      Filipino take beauty pageants seriously. With a bevy of beautiful women from Aparri to Jolo, each beauty distinctive from the heritage to which one belongs, Filipinas have graced beauty pageants ever since it was invented, with several Miss Universe and other prestigious beauty pageants being held in the Philippines, and ...

    • 13 July 2020
      4 days ago No comment

      ABS-CBN loses bid for new franchise

      The legislative franchises committee of the House of Representatives on July 10 rejected ABS-CBN Corp’s application for a new franchise. According to ABS-CBN’s news account, this means “permanently shutting down a major part of the country’s largest media network”. According to the network, the development drew accusations that authorities ...

    • 09 July 2020
      1 week ago No comment

      Cinemalaya announces short film finalists

      The Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival has recently unveiled the 10 finalists who will compete in the Short Film Category in this year’s edition of the annual fest. The finalists are: Ang Gasgas na Plaka ni Lolo Bert by Janina Gacosta and Cheska Marfori; Ang Pagpakalma sa Unos (To ...

    %d bloggers like this: