Buffaloed (PG) ****

Original movies are hard to come by. Let alone fresh ideas. Smart, topical and fully engaging is the sassy Buffaloed. People looking for a timely themed movie and edgy performances will find it here. Available now on video on demand contact your local cable provider or internet company to watch this engaging flick.

Poor old Buffalo. Once upon a time thought by some to be the doormat of the United States (and that’s being rather charitable) this up and coming blue collar town is the perfect stomping ground for one Peg Dahl. Ever since she was a little girl this lass has had a knack for making money and actress Zoey Deutch perfectly puts lots of flesh and bones along with ample sass to this all grown up woman. Wise beyond her years and After a bit of a falling out with the law our opportunist decides to make the best of a bad situation. Out of work and in need of a job our talented talker lands a job as a debt collector, Her World and that of countless others are In For quite the surprise – and a future ride awakening,

Under the tutelage of Wizz, the city’s leading debt collector, Peg learns the ins and outs of the game from the ultimate Power player. Man of many talents Jai Courtney embodies all the qualities of a debt collector. When Peg exhibits all the abilities of an ace employee and becomes a bit too big for her britches, in Wizz’s mind, a battle of wills develop. Things get down and dirty in a flash as literally all hell breaks loose. How it all ends is wonderfully depicted in This fresh, smart movie.

Thanks to a head-turning performance by Zoey Deutch Buffaloed rocks. Director Tanya Wexler does a grand job probing the depths of this unseemly world where unscrupulous workers try to put the squeeze on down on Their luck people. And with a surprise ending writer Brian Sacca has come up with a crackerjack story.

Consider Buffaloed to be a fresh, fun drama that really does not make light of Buffalo. Instead it sheds a not too Complimentary light on The Whole debt collecting industry.

For more film reviews please visit my new YouTube website Robert Waldman The Movie World.

Like this: Like Loading...