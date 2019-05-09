‘BuyBust,’ ‘Signal Rock’ to go head-to-head at 2019 Gawad Urian

Erik Matti’s “BuyBust” and Chito Roño’s “Signal Rock” will go head-to-head at the 2019 Gawad Urian after they received virtually the same number of nominations.

“BuyBust,” Matti’s action flick about a team of cops forced to fight for their lives inside a drug den in Manila, got rave reviews when it premiered last year — both internationally and locally — and has scored 10 nominations, including best picture and best director.

The film became a powerful vehicle for its star, Anne Curtis, to call for more women-led action movies. She has two Gawad Urian best actress nods: one for “BuyBust,” and another for her role in the romantic drama “Sid & Aya: Not a Love Story.”

“Signal Rock,” Roño’s newest “masterpiece” which tells the story of a boy who communicates with his sister by climbing dangerous rock formations for cellular signal, got 9 nominations, including best actor for its lead, Christian Bables.

It was the country’s entry to last year’s Oscars, but failed to make the shortlist for the foreign language film category.

“ML,” about a delusioned military general who tortures students, portrayed by Eddie Garcia, picked up eight nominations. Garcia will compete with Bables, as well as with himself after he was also recognized for his part in “Hintayan ng Langit.” (abs-cbn news)

Like this: Like Loading...