‘BuyBust,’ ‘Signal Rock’ to go head-to-head at 2019 Gawad Urian

  • joelcastro.com
  • May 9, 2019
  • Entertainment
  • Page Views 96

    • Erik Matti’s “BuyBust” and Chito Roño’s “Signal Rock” will go head-to-head at the 2019 Gawad Urian after they received virtually the same number of nominations.
    “BuyBust,” Matti’s action flick about a team of cops forced to fight for their lives inside a drug den in Manila, got rave reviews when it premiered last year — both internationally and locally — and has scored 10 nominations, including best picture and best director.
    The film became a powerful vehicle for its star, Anne Curtis, to call for more women-led action movies. She has two Gawad Urian best actress nods: one for “BuyBust,” and another for her role in the romantic drama “Sid & Aya: Not a Love Story.”
    “Signal Rock,” Roño’s newest “masterpiece” which tells the story of a boy who communicates with his sister by climbing dangerous rock formations for cellular signal, got 9 nominations, including best actor for its lead, Christian Bables.
    It was the country’s entry to last year’s Oscars, but failed to make the shortlist for the foreign language film category.
    “ML,” about a delusioned military general who tortures students, portrayed by Eddie Garcia, picked up eight nominations. Garcia will compete with Bables, as well as with himself after he was also recognized for his part in “Hintayan ng Langit.” (abs-cbn news)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Movie Review: Red Joan(PG)

    Next Story

    Hidilyn Diaz, Gretchen Ho tagged in Palace ‘matrix’, deny knowledge of video sharer

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 09 May 2019
      1 day ago No comment

      Hidilyn Diaz, Gretchen Ho tagged in Palace ‘matrix’, deny knowledge of video sharer

      An Olympian and a television host were among new personalities Malacañang linked Thursday to an alleged conspiracy to discredit President Rodrigo Duterte. Weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz and morning show host Gretchen Ho were linked to webmaster Rodel Jayme, who is accused of spreading the controversial “Ang Totoong Narco-list” videos. Their ...

    • 09 May 2019
      1 day ago No comment

      ‘BuyBust,’ ‘Signal Rock’ to go head-to-head at 2019 Gawad Urian

      Erik Matti’s “BuyBust” and Chito Roño’s “Signal Rock” will go head-to-head at the 2019 Gawad Urian after they received virtually the same number of nominations. “BuyBust,” Matti’s action flick about a team of cops forced to fight for their lives inside a drug den in Manila, got rave reviews ...

    • 09 May 2019
      1 day ago No comment

      Movie Review: Red Joan(PG)

      While the James Bond legacy continues on route to a silver anniversary a veteran 007 cast member proves she still can more than hold her own in Red Joan. Inspiring and extremely effective this Mongrel Media release is now causing quite the stir at the Fifth Avenue Cinemas. Mature ...

    • 09 May 2019
      1 day ago No comment

      Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez performs live with OPM legend Ogie Alcasid on May 11 at The Centre

      Vancouver, BC Release Date: For Immediate Release Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez and prolific singer-songwriter Ogie Alcasid are celebrating their 9 years of marital bliss this year. They are blessed with an 8-year old son, Nathaniel or Nate. Considered to be two of the most successful showbiz couples in the ...

    • 09 May 2019
      1 day ago No comment

      Manzano urges Filipino voters amid Comelec cancellation of his candidacy

      Petition vs actor a ‘political concoction,’ claims party Actor Eduardo “Edu” Manzano, who is vying for San Juan City’s lone congressional seat, said on Tuesday he would appeal the cancellation of his certificate of candidacy (CoC) by the Commission on Elections. Actor-politician Edu Manzano insisted Filipinos can still “vote” ...

    %d bloggers like this: