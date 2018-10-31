Carmina Villaroel and twins Mavy and Cassy Legaspi bring happier weekends in GMA͛s SARAP, DI BA?

Prepare for fun-filled Saturday mornings with the whole family as GMA Network brings to Filipino homes its newest talk-variety show, Sarap, ‘Di Ba?, beginning October 27 on GMA Life TV. This program is hosted by no less than celebrity mom, actress and TV host Carmina Villarroel together with her talented twins Mavy and Cassy Legaspi. Carmina, who is recognized as one of the country͛s well-loved endorsers and most admired female personalities, returns to hosting but this time, she will be joined by her children in this family-oriented program. A platform for bridging gaps between the parents and children, Sarap, ͚Di Ba? will show how family members can strengthen their relationship with each other. Carmina, being the Gen X mom, will keep televiewers happily entertained as she tackles relatable and more dynamic topics about family, food and fun activities for everyone. The twins, being the Gen Z teens, will join their mom in the weekend morning chikahan about the latest trends in music, pop culture, fashion, and technology. Carmina and her twins have been successfully making it work for almost 18 years now through their ability to relate with each other that͛s why they are the perfect hosts of this program. Carmina might not be a ͞millennial͟, and she may not be readily aware of all the trends and lingo that kids these days use, but she knows how to observe, listen, and be interested in what Mavy and Cassy are into. The twins will definitely be a breath of fresh air to Kapuso viewers as they help their mom entertain and bond with their guests. Viewers should look forward to their adventures and misadventures in their personal vlogs or video blogs as they share what teens and children actually care about. The program will also be a platform for sharing experiences, no matter what age group you belong to. The fun bonding would not be complete without the delicious and healthy meals you can prepare for your picky children, your hungry husband, or to simply satisfy your own cravings! Learn new recipe ideas from Carmina and the twins while they share tips on parenting with their Kapuso celebrity guests. Kapuso viewers from across the globe can also catch Sarap, ‘Di Ba? beginning October 27 on GMA͛s lifestyle international channel GMA Life TV. For the program guide, visit www.gmapinoytv.com.

