Cindy Kurleto teaches daughter to love her Pinay features

  • joelcastro.com
  • April 23, 2019
  • Entertainment
  • Page Views 30

    • Beauty, according to Cindy Kurleto, shines best when you feel complete.Talking to PEP.ph (Philippine Entertainment Portal) last March, she said of people in general, “They might be physically attractive, they might have all the physical attributes, but because of their own worry or their own stress of their own life you can sense…

    “They don’t look buo, balanced, in their appearance if something is off.

    “They won’t look as pretty or as handsome to you as they could…

    “The inside talaga that makes a person beautiful… If you can share happiness, you will become pretty in other person’s eyes.”

    So when Cindy and her family lived in a country where her daughter Noa’s Pinay features would stand out, the two had a girl talk.

    “She’s only eight at that time… I sat down with my daughter. Together, we wrote down things that make a person beautiful, but don’t mention the physical appearance,” the former actress recounted to PEP.ph.

    “Mention everything else that makes everyone beautiful—confidence, clarity of mind, content…

    “The reason we did that is because she is in a country where everyone else is blonde and blue-eyed, and she stands out different.

    “I wanted to talk to her that appearance is secondary. It’s important how you feel about yourself, how you believe in yourself, and how content you are with the life that you chose.”

    Cindy encouraged young adults to practice mindfulness as well.

    She continued, “Step away from the drama, step away from the ego…

    “Believe me, other people don’t care so much about you like you’ve imagined they do, you know?

    “You should care for yourself first and foremost. Nobody will ever care as much about yourself as you, so take care of yourself. Take care of your thoughts.

    “The way you talk to yourself in your own mind has a lot to do with how you feel and how you project outwards.”

    Cindy suggested that the best way to talk to yourself was to do so like you would converse with a child—with kindness.

    She said, “When I had my children, I realized that the tone I have with my daughters when they do something wrong, you know, ‘That’s okay, don’t worry.’

    “If they spill something, ‘Don’t worry, it’s quickly fixed.’

    “But if I spill something on me, I would you know be hard on myself… Talk to your own insecurities like you would talk to your child.

    “That’s the tone that you should have with yourself. I believe that strongly.”

    Cindy has a second daughter named Lima. She is three years old.(|F.M. Ganal, pep)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Artist Soliman L. Poonon to exhibit works at 2019 explorAsian Festival in Vancouver

    Next Story

    Erik Matti promises ‘real horror’ with Sharon Cuneta in ‘Kuwaresma’

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 23 April 2019
      2 hours ago No comment

      Alec Dungo, former ‘PBB’ housemate, is now a doctor

      Seven years after a life-altering stint as a “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate, Alec Duñgo is marking a new milestone as he finally turned his childhood dream of becoming a doctor into reality. Duñgo, a pharmacist, finished medical school at the University of Santo Tomas with honors — cum laude ...

    • 23 April 2019
      2 hours ago No comment

      The ‘bigger picture’ in love and relationships via the film “Last Fool Show”     

      A film inside a film is Star Cinema, N2, and EMBA’s latest movie offering that will be screening in most countries worldwide via TFC at the Movies starting April 18   QUEZON CITY, PHILIPPINES — Some people fantasize about seeing their life turned into a film, with their favorite stars ...

    • 23 April 2019
      2 hours ago No comment

      Judy Ann Santos revises gadget rules for three kids

      Is it possible for kids to be gadget-free these days? Judy Ann Santos and Ryan Agoncillo think that having devices such as laptops, tablets, and cellphones is inevitable, so instead of keeping their kids away from them, their approach is to teach them how to use it properly. In ...

    • 23 April 2019
      2 hours ago No comment

      Erik Matti promises ‘real horror’ with Sharon Cuneta in ‘Kuwaresma’

      Whenever Erik Matti makes a horror film, he says, he always looks for ways to elicit a proper “terrified” reaction from those watching. He’s not one for subtlety. So when he had a chance to direct a new one, Matti made sure that it will be something that he ...

    • 23 April 2019
      3 hours ago No comment

      Cindy Kurleto teaches daughter to love her Pinay features

      Beauty, according to Cindy Kurleto, shines best when you feel complete.Talking to PEP.ph (Philippine Entertainment Portal) last March, she said of people in general, “They might be physically attractive, they might have all the physical attributes, but because of their own worry or their own stress of their own life you ...

    %d bloggers like this: