Cinemalaya announces short film finalists

  • July 9, 2020
  • Entertainment
    • The Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival has recently unveiled the 10 finalists who will compete in the Short Film Category in this year’s edition of the annual fest.

    The finalists are:

    Ang Gasgas na Plaka ni Lolo Bert by Janina Gacosta and Cheska Marfori;

    Ang Pagpakalma sa Unos (To Calm the Pig Inside) by Joanna Vasquez Arong;

    Excuse Me Miss Miss, Miss by Sonny Calvento; Fatigued by James Robin M. Mayo;

    Living Things by Martika Ramirez Escobar; Quing Lalam ning Aldo (Under the Sun) by Reeden Fajardo;

    Pabasa Kan Pasyon by Hubert Tibi;

    Tokwifi by Carla Pulido Ocampo;

    Utwas by Richard Jeroui Salvadico and Arlie Sweet Sumagaysay; and

    The Slums by Jan Andrei Cobey.

    Due to social distancing measures implemented to contain the COVID-19 virus, the country’s biggest independent film festival will transition to virtual theater via Vimeo.

    This year’s festival will focus on Short Films in Competition, Gawad CCP Para sa Alternatibong Pelikula at Video, Cinemalaya Retrospectives, and Short Films in Exhibition, to name a few.

    Co-produced by the Cultural Center of the Philippines and the Cinemalaya Foundation, Cinemalaya 2020 will run from Aug. 7 to 16. (MS)

