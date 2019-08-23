Coco Martin, ‘Ang Probinsyano’ co-stars honor late FPJ’s 80th birthday

    • Coco Martin visited the grave of Fernando Poe, Jr. to commemorate the late icon’s 80th birthday on Tuesday, August 20.

    The actor came early in the morning to pay respects to “Da King” at the Manila North Cemetery together with some of his co-stars in the long-running teleserye ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano‘, particularly members of his character Cardo Dalisay’s police team dubbed as ‘Task Force Aguila’.

    The group consisted of John Prats, Marc Solis, John Medina, CJ Ramos, Lester Llansang, Sancho delas Alas and Bryan Lo.

    After saying a prayer at FPJ’s tomb, Coco Martin praised “Da King” for inspiring ordinary Filipinos and helping develop the local film industry

    Of his predecessor as the first Dalisay in the original “Ang Probinsyano” movies and Flavio in the 1980 film “Ang Panday”, Coco told ABS-CBN News, “Every time na kaarawan ni FPJ talaga ako nagkakaroon ng pagkakataon na pumunta dito, siyempre upang magpasalamat sa lahat ng kontribusiyon at ginawa niya para sa industriya natin.”

    He went on: “Napakalaking pakinabang para sa atin lalong lalo na ang mga pelikula niya, ‘yung pag-i-inspire niya sa bawat aktor, sa bawat Pilipino, sa lahat ng manggagawa ng pelikula.”

    “Para sa amin, talagang sobra-sobra ‘yung ginawa at naiambag ni FPJ sa industriya at sa buong Pilipinas.”

    “Kundi dahil kay FPJ, wala ang ‘Probinsyano.’ At siya ang inspirasyon namin. Saka hanggang ngayon, ginagabayan niya kami sa bawat kuwento na ginagawa namin para makapagbigay ng inspirasyon sa lahat ng Pilipino.”

    Aside from their visit, a Mass and a program was held in memory of FPJ, which was attended by a number of his fans, supporters, and family members.

    Otherwise known as the King of Philippines movies, FPJ passed away in 2004 due to thrombosis and multiple organ failure. He was 64.(push.com.ph)

