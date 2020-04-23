Darren shares what it’s like living with parents who are frontliners in Canada

“It’s something that they definitely have to get used to.”

These were the words of Darren Espanto as he shared the travails of his parents who are working as frontliners against the coronavirus disease in Canada, in a recent online interview with MYX Philippines.

Espanto, currently in Canada, detailed the things his mom and dad needed to do before they could even interact inside their home. Like many, he said that his parents have to sanitize themselves first in their garage and take a bath after arriving from work.

“Yeah, it’s something that they definitely have to get used to. Kahit kapag naggo-groceries din, pagdating ng bahay, sina-sanitize muna namin sa door pa lang,” he said, adding that they practice social distancing even at home.

He also downplayed the threat of the virus to their family, because there’s “really nothing to be scared of if you know what you have to do.”

In the same interview, Espanto also opened up about his work as a youth advocate of the United Nations Development Programme.

“I’d like to raise awareness through my social media accounts for now since I can’t really go out and physically tell people about everything that’s been happening,” he said.

One of their first collaborations during this pandemic included a video of him reminding kids to follow proper physical distancing, avoid kissing and hugging, keeping hands clean, among other tips. (abs-cbn)

