DILG, ABS-CBN execs iron out problems on ‘Ang Probinsyano’

  • joelcastro.com
  • November 22, 2018
  • Entertainment
  • Page Views 59

    • ‘Walang gusot na hindi napapag-usapan,’ says the Philippine National Police after DILG Secretary Eduardo Año met with the cast of the popular TV series
    Days after the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) announced its displeasure for the TV series FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano, its officials and the show’s cast posed for the cameras, all smiles, after their meeting on Wednesday, November 22.

    The meeting was held two days after DILG Secretary Eduardo Año said producers of the show approached the agency to iron out their differences. Photos of the meeting were shared by the community group of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

    The agency earlier said it would “seriously consider filing legal action and imposing sanctions” if Ang Probinsyano, which airs on ABS-CBN, continued its “grossly unfair and inaccurate portrayal of our police force.”

    The PNP, which is portrayed in the popular drama series as having a scalawag chief and inviting revenge from wronged ex-cops, is under the administrative supervision of the DILG.
    Because of this, Año in a Rappler Talk, said the show should change its plot as it was damaging the morale of members of PNP.
    In the photo’s caption on Wednesday, the PNP community group said, “Walang gusot na hindi napapag-usapan.” (There are no kinks that can’t be ironed out.)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Pacquiao and Broner press conference scheduled for Monday, Tuesday

    Next Story

    MTRCB chair asked about ‘Ang Probinsyano’ issue

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 22 November 2018
      17 hours ago No comment

      Taking the leap of faith “To Love Some Buddy”

      Maja Salvador and Zanjoe Marudo team up for the first time in a film that gives a glimpse of what is at stake when one takes a friendship to the next level QUEZON CITY, PHILIPPINES – Films like “My Best Friend’s Wedding” and “Love, Rosie” demonstrate how friendships that ...

    • 22 November 2018
      18 hours ago No comment

      Together Again

      All’s well that ends well. The16-month drama starring Filipino eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao and his American Hall of Fame trainer of16-year Freddie Roach is believed to have been resolved with finality. Hours after the last and second leg of the two-city press tour in Los Angeles Wednesday (Manila ...

    • 22 November 2018
      18 hours ago No comment

      Dingdong Dantes and Dennis Trillo join forces in newest primetime drama ‘Cain at Abel’

      This November, GMA Network brings forth a stirring new tale of brotherhood and sacrifice with its highly-anticipated primetime spectacle, Cain at Abel. Headlining the series are two Kapuso royalties, Primetime King Dingdong Dantes as Daniel and Drama King Dennis Trillo as Miguel/Elias, who are both looking forward to this ...

    • 22 November 2018
      18 hours ago No comment

      MTRCB chair asked about ‘Ang Probinsyano’ issue

      Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) chairperson Rachel Areñas has given her side on the issue between the Philippine National Police (PNP) and ABS-CBN’s primetime TV series “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.” In a recent interview on DZMM, Areñas reiterated the agency — which is responsible for the classification ...

    • 22 November 2018
      19 hours ago No comment

      DILG, ABS-CBN execs iron out problems on ‘Ang Probinsyano’

      ‘Walang gusot na hindi napapag-usapan,’ says the Philippine National Police after DILG Secretary Eduardo Año met with the cast of the popular TV series Days after the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) announced its displeasure for the TV series FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano, its officials and the ...

    %d bloggers like this: