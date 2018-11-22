Dingdong Dantes and Dennis Trillo join forces in newest primetime drama ‘Cain at Abel’

This November, GMA Network brings forth a stirring new tale of brotherhood and sacrifice with its highly-anticipated primetime spectacle, Cain at Abel.

Headlining the series are two Kapuso royalties, Primetime King Dingdong Dantes as Daniel and Drama King Dennis Trillo as Miguel/Elias, who are both looking forward to this unique project.

“Yung istorya nakatutok sa dalawang magkapatid na lalaki. Dito iikot ang kwento,” said Dingdong. “It is the central plot of the whole teleserye. Para sa akin, kakaiba talaga siya. And the fact that I will be working with Dennis Trillo after a long time and of course, si Solenn fresh from Alyas Robin Hood, we’re going to explore something else here. Most of the people in the cast, like Sanya, first time ko makakatrabaho kaya these reasons excite me.”

For Dennis, it’s both the people and story that excite him, “Bukod sa makakatrabaho, ‘yung project mismo exciting siya dahil ngayon lang ako ulit gagawa ng action-drama sa TV. ‘Yung makasali ako sa show na ito, makatrabaho ulit si Dong, at siyempre ‘yung buong kwento, malaking project siya talaga kaya masaya ako na part ako ng programa.”

Cain at Abel is an action-family drama about two brothers, Daniel and Miguel, who grew up in two very different worlds. As children, they were separated by fate. Daniel was raised comfortably in the city by his father. Miguel, on the other hand, was taken by his mother who later changed his name to Elias. They relocated to a poor fishing village where they struggled to make ends meet.

Years later, Daniel and Miguel/Elias were drawn together by their mutual affections: the father who brought them apart, the mother they yearn for, and the woman they both love.

Playing vital roles in the lives of the brothers are multi-talented Kapuso actress Solenn Heussaff as Abigail, the bold, sophisticated, and adventurous lover of Daniel; and sought-after Kapuso leading lady Sanya Lopez as Margaret, the principled, responsible, and inspiring girlfriend of Miguel/Elias.

Also part of the powerhouse ensemble are: Eddie Gutierrez as Antonio, the shrewd, formidable father and the Founder/Chairman of business conglomerate Destileria Larrazabal; Chanda Romero as Belen, a loyal homemaker and a loving mother to Daniel and Miguel/Elias; and Dina Bonnevie as Precy, the seductive and scheming home wrecker who stole Antonio from his original wife.

Joining them are Ronnie Henares as Gener, Abigail’s father and the corrupt city governor who is also Antonio’s best friend/business associate; Tommy Abuel as William, Belen’s mental health doctor; Bing Pimentel as Linda, Governor Gener’s charismatic but materialistic wife; Renz Fernandez as Louie, the good and responsible Senior Police Officer; Ervic Vijandre as Alex, the unscrupulous Senior Police Officer who does all of Governor Gener’s dirty work; Marc Abaya as Ramon, Elias’ enemy inside prison; Carlo Gonzales as Ronald, Daniel’s best friend and confidante; Boy 2 Quizon as Juancho, Elias’ best friend; Pauline Mendoza as Pat, Margaret’s conservative but feisty younger sister; Vince Vandorpe as Rafael, Daniel’s half-brother who is athletic, charismatic, and known as the campus heartthrob;Shyr Valdez as Tina and Leandro Baldemor as Darius, supportive parents of Margaret; and Euwenn Aleta as Sammy, the jolly and charming son of Miguel/Elias and Margaret.

Featuring in special guest roles are the following: Yasmien Kurdi as young Belen; Diana Zubiri as young Precy; Gio Alvarez as young Gener; Rafael Rosell as young Antonio; David Remo as young Daniel; Seth dela Cruz as young Miguel/Elias; and Ashley Cabrera as young Abigail.

The creative team of the TV series is composed of headwriter John Roque with writers Anna Aleta A. Nadela, John Paul J. Bedia, andBrylle Tabora; and brainstormers Rhoda Sulit-Marino and Patrick Louie Lim Ilagan.

Leading the team are creative director Roy Iglesias, senior creative consultant Suzette Doctolero, and creative head Dode Cruz.

Created by the GMA Drama group, this original series is headed by the SVP for Entertainment Group Lilybeth G. Rasonable, VP for Drama Redgie A. Magno, AVP for Drama Cheryl Ching-Sy, Senior Program Manager Cathy Ochoa Perez, and Executive Producer Michelle Borja.

Under the helm of esteemed directors Don Michael Perez and Mark Reyes, witness the compelling tale of love and brotherhood bound by selfless sacrifices in Cain at Abel on GMA’s flagship international channel, GMA Pinoy TV. For the program guide, visit www.gmapinoytv.com.

