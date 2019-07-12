Direk Cathy shares what to expect from reunion movie of Piolo, Claudine

Piolo Pascual and Claudine Barretto are reuniting for a big screen project 15 years since they starred in their last movie together “Milan.”

In an interview with reporters on Wednesday, filmmaker Cathy Garcia Molina revealed that she is has been tasked to help the project.

“Kuwento ni direk Olive Lamasan ‘yun matagal na matagal na. Ako ay very thankful na ibibigay niya sa akin ‘yung kuwento. Gustong gusto ko ‘yung kuwento nito. This is very different, something new for both me and Piolo,” she said.

Lamasan was the one who directed the 2004 Star Cinema film “Milan.”

When asked when they intend to begin filming, Molina said it will happen in September after she finishes the pilot episode of the comeback series of Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil.

Molina also said they will shoot the film abroad but they are not yet sure if it will in Prague or in Florence.

One thing is for sure: the movie is not a continuation of “Milan,” as Pascual confirmed in a separate interview with ABS-CBN News.

“Actually dapat last project ko si Piolo [bago ako mag-retire]. Piolo-Claudine dapat ‘yung last project ko. Pangako ko ‘yun kay Piolo. Pero mukhang gagawa pa ako ng isa kasi may isa pang taong malapit sa puso ko ang hindi ko kayang hindian,” Molina said.

When asked if the actor she is referring to is John Lloyd Cruz, who starred in many of her past box-office hits, Molina answered in the negative.

But this doesn’t mean she and Cruz are not planning to work together again in the future.

“Kasi tumawag si Lloydie sa akin bago ko simulan itong pelikulang ito. Nagulat nga ako eh. ‘Ano ‘tong nababalitaan kong magre-retire ka na,’ sabi niya sa akin. So natuwa naman ako. Ang usapan namin, pagbalik ko, [siya ang first film ko],” she said.(S. Reyes, abs-cbn)

Like this: Like Loading...