Dos por Dos by Anthony Taberna and Gerry Baja relaunches at DZRH

  • September 10, 2020
  • Entertainment
    • They’re back!

    Veteran broadcasters Anthony Taberna and Gerry Baja will be back on the air again starting on August 31.

    Their popular program Dos por Dos has found a new home, and it’s at DZRH.

    Dos por Dos airs Monday to Friday at 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. (Manila time).

    The first episode will be heard by listeners in Metro Vancouver on August 30 (Canadian calendar, at 2 a.m.).

    The ReyFort Media Group, a close friend of Dos por Dos and its hosts, extends its warmest congratulations to the duo.

    Taberna and Baja hosted Dos Por Dos on DZMM for over 17 years.

    On July 31, 2020, they said goodbye to their DZMM listeners in the wake of events following the expiry of the legislative franchise of the station’s mother company, ABS-CBN.

    The program will run on different media outlets: 666 khz on radio, channel 18 on Cignal and channel 129 on Sky Cable. It can also be viewed online.

    The radio veterans signed the proper documents for their transfer to DZRH, Taberna announced in an Instagram post on August 20.

    “Bagong bahay ng Dos Por Dos. It’s official, nagkapirmahan na! Salamat sa pamilya DZRH ng Manila Broadcasting Company (MBC) sa naglalagblab na pagtanggap. Dos Por Dos sa DZRH, susunod na!!!” he said, sharing photos from the contract-signing event.

    Baja likewise shared the news with his Instagram followers, announcing in true radio-anchor fashion, “FLASH REPORT! Dospordos at MBC DZRH Management, nagkapirmahan na (Flash report! “Dos por Dos” and the MBC DZRH management have already signed the papers)!!”

    On July 31, Taberna told their listeners: “Ngayon pong July 31, 2020, kami po ni kumbachero at ang Dos Por Dos ay nagpapalam po sa inyo dito po sa Teleradyo sa DZMM na naging tahanan ng Dos Por Dos for 17 years and three months. Napakahabang panahon din yan.”

    Taberna went on to recall that his working relationship with Baja was actually longer than the show itself.

    They started out as DZMM co-anchors back in 1999 via the radio program Ito Ang Radyo Patrol and then followed by Gising Pilipinas.

    Dos Por Dos started out as a 30-minute morning program before it moved to the afternoon time slot and became a longer show.

    Taberna said he had been with ABS-CBN for “23 years and a half”.

    Baja, for his part, said that he had been with the company for more than 25 years, joining ABS-CBN Radyo Patrol in October 1994.

    Baja started out as a news writer because he wasn’t confident enough that his voice was meant for the airwaves.

    “Ang gusto ko lang nuon ay maging newswriter kasi ako mismo ay di kumbinsido na yung boses ko ay pang radyo,” Baja said. “Kaya sabi ko nuon, gusto ko maging writer ako, behind the scenes ako.”

    In an Instagram post, Baja’s other DZMM show GB (Garantisadong Balita) also signed off.

    Taberna said that was not easy to part with the ABS-CBN network.

    He hinted that the program was one of the casualties of the management’s move to downsize and cut losses following the Congress’ rejection of its franchise application.

    “Pero nung kami po ay sinabihan tungkol sa mga financial constraints ay naunawaan po namin ang situation ng ABS-CBN.

    “Mahal po namin ang kompanyang ito. Mahal po namin ang nangangasiwa po dito. Wala mang perfect na organization, kasama po ang ABS-CBN doon,” Taberna said.

    “Hanggang sa muli. Kahit saan po mapapadpad ang tinig namin ni kumbachero, hari nawa dumating ang pagkakataon, sana masundan niyo pa rin kami,” Taberna said.

    Baja added, “Mga kababayan, makalipas ang 17 years sa himpapawid, ang Dos Por Dos po ay titigil na sa pagsasahimpawid. Dos Por Dos is signing off. Maraming salamat po.”

