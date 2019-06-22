Drew and Iya’s share marriage secret

  June 22, 2019
  Entertainment
    • Iya Villania and Drew Arellano are considered to have one of the more stable marriages in local showbiz.

    “That’s because we’ve been on muna for ten years before we tied the knot in January 2014 in a beach wedding in Nasugbu, Batangas,” says Iya. “By that time, kilala na namin talaga ang isa’t isa and it’s easier to adjust as a married couple. And God has been good to us, binigyan agad kami ng son, si Primo, who’ll be three in August, and a second son, si Leon, who’ll be one year old, also in August.”

    Both Iya and Drew are better known as hosts. Iya is seen delivering the “Chika Minute” showbiz news nightly in “24 Oras,” where Drew also does the travel portion showing beautiful spots in our country from his own show, “Biyahe ni Drew.” But together, they have the long-running hit cooking who, “Home Foodie,” now on its fifth season, aired weekdays after “Unang Hirit.”

    This is where they teach new recipes along with celebrity chefs Llena Tan Arcenas, Martin Narisma, and John Valley of the San Miguel Culinary Center. They bring the show out of the usual studio and they are seen cooking in one episode with the beautiful Sierra Madre mountain range as their kitchen background.

    Iya adds that the new season show classic dishes but with new twists and innovative ideas. In turn, Drew goes interactive and interviews viewers in the city about their own ideas and queries on cooking that the show can quickly address.

