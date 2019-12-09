After Duterte started rumor about Kiko, Sharon shows proof of happy family

Megastar Sharon Cuneta, Sen. Francis Pangilinan and their daughter Frankie Pangilinan took turns to deny President Rodrigo Duterte’s claim against their family on social media.

Duterte had been throwing insults at the lawmaker—a loyal member and official of the opposition Liberal Party—since last year.

The latest was his allegation during the Bonifacio Day rites that Cuneta wanted Pangilinan out of their house.

“Pinapaalis na nga ng asawa niya sa bahay niya, ayaw kay wala ibang matirahan. Totoo. Tanungin mo. At kung sabihin mo nagsisinungaling ako, I will resign. Ang sinasabi ko totoo ‘yan,” Duterte said in a speech.

Frankie, their eldest daughter, immediately clapped back through a series of tweets.

She first retweeted a report about Duterte’s claim and wrote: “Hala, buti pa siya alam.”

She then sarcastically quipped in another tweet that the president seems to be aware of their supposed family issues more than she did.

“When he resigns, you’re welcome,” Frankie said in another tweet.

It did not end there. Frankie sought help from her sister Miel, who’s with their parents that time, and requested her to take a photo of them as part of “the revolution.”

She posted screenshots of their conversation on the micro-blogging platform as well.

When she finally got her sister Miel to send the photos, Frankie shared them on her account and captioned it with: “Protect them at all costs.”

She also said in another tweet: “If you come for my family, I’ll come for you.”

Around the same time, Pangilinan also posted one of the photos on his account.

“Relaks muna kasama ni Sharon matapos ng buong-araw sa bukid kasama nina Miguel, Zsa Zsa, at Conrad,” he said.

Two political tribes, one family

Cuneta, meanwhile, confirmed Frankie’s and Kiko’s posts on Facebook and dismissed separation rumors from the president, whom she still affectionally called “Tatay.”

“I dunno if it’s true that the President, my “Tatay,” really said this, and I haven’t been able to see or speak to him since before my brother’s campaign for Mayor! So I don’t know where this is coming from, honestly. If my husband and I separate, you’ll hear it from me!” she said.

The veteran actress even downplayed the accusation as a possible joke.

“Tatay likes to joke sometimes, as you all know, because Kiko’s in the Opposition. He has joked a few times against Kiko and about me in the past!” Cuneta said.

Previous conflicts

In 2017, Cuneta’s cryptic social media posts sparked speculations of marital troubles between her and Pangilinan.

She, however, assured her fans in an interview that they were in good terms.

In the following year, Duterte insulted Pangilinan for authoring the Juvenile Justice Law, blaming the legislation for the rising crimes committed by minors 15 years and below in the country.

Cuneta earned criticisms over her perceived silence about the political differences of her husband and the president, whom she has been friendly with.

She then endorsed her brother Cesar “Chet” Cuneta, who was aligned with Duterte’s ruling PDP-Laban party to run against opposition Rep. Emi Calixto-Rubiano of Pasay for the mayoral post. (C.R.S. Madarang, Interaskyon)

Like this: Like Loading...