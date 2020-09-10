Elena Suleymanova new CEO of Beauties of 5 Continents, wins Light of Life humanitarian award

  • admin
  • September 10, 2020
  • Entertainment
  • Page Views 116

    • VANCOUVER, BC – It is our pleasure and honor to introduce you Elena Suleymanova. She was crowned as Queen of the World by BEAUTIES OF 5 CONTINENTS™ International Pageant along with crowing of 14 continental Queens and Princesses representing 142 countries. This special Coronation Gala took place on MSC Cruises from Miami to the Caribbean Islands on June 2017. Elena also won the Highest Humanitarian Award in the history of Miss World Canada and Beauties of 5 Continents “LIGHT OF LIFE” and now was announced as a NEW CEO.

    ABOUT BEAUTIES OF 5 CONTINENTS™: After managing Miss World Canada for 4 years, the international edition BEAUTIES OF 5 CONTINENTS™ was launched with an enhanced development program to further empower young women while responding to modern-day pageantry demands to enrich the results of various philanthropic and humanitarian projects. Supporting women in achieving their dreams and goals, and creating talented, strong ambassadors on a world stage – this is what BEAUTIES OF 5 CONTINENTS™ stands for. The organization has taken pride in donating $56,000 to $85,000 every year to Variety – the Children’s Charity which supports and protects children with special needs. See the Variety letter and the report from the Attorney General of Canada on the BEAUTIES OF 5 CONTINENTS™ official website. For more details on this new pageant format, please see the “ABOUT US” section on www.beautiesof5continents.com.

    GOAL OF THE PAGEANT: The goal of the BEAUTIES OF 5 CONTINENTS™ International Pageant is to empower its young female contestants to help open the doors to their future through the leadership/life skills world development program involving internationally renowned coaches.

    MISSION OF THE WORLD QUEEN: Under the new format, 6 Queens and 6 Princesses are crowned, with each continent having a Queen and Princess. Elena Suleymanova took the World Crown managing the other Queens and Princesses with the portfolio of 142 countries. Her primary focus is to help POVERTY REDUCTION projects, promote PLURALISM that consists of encouraging global acceptance of DIVERSITY to contribute to WORLD PEACE and help charities for CHILDREN WITH SPECIAL NEEDS. This new format will allow the 16 Queens and Princesses to undertake and complete 36 humanitarian projects per year around the world. Now as a crown holder and brand ambassador, Elena is responsible to make her appearances to charity events.

    This Highest Humanitarian Award “LIGHT OF LIFE” presented to Elena Suleymanova was the result of her dedication towards 18 poverty reduction projects as well as supporting charities for children with special needs. She has been a role model for other young women in setting up an example of how to be selfless. Since her crowning, she has spent over 600 hours in humanitarian work and she is continuing to pursue her philanthropic work staying part of the pageant roster.

    Nine years in the pageant business, our organization found Elena to be an exemplary title holder that exceeded our expectations in each role she played. Such a humble and kind at heart individual. She showed exceptional people skills dealing with all her fans and interacting with high profile people such as Diplomats and VIPs to help poverty elimination projects. She shined making appearance’s as a red-carpet VIP guest to support various causes and charities. She has taken the stage multiple times to present awards or given speeches and more recently she was honored as a top VIP guest at the Golden Maple Film Festival at Westin Bayshore Inn and River Rock Resort to present awards to Actors and Film Directors. Facing the media, she handled interviews without any script. In short, we are proud of her.

    Now as NEW CEO she will expand resources to help charities and dedicate her time to help contestant’s development program and prepare them for the Finals. She also introduced Universal Model and Talent Fashion Magazine as well as promoted the “LIGHT of LIFE” foundation.

    Share

    Previous Story

    ‘Prophetic’ tweets? Maine Mendoza’s years-old posts go viral for coming true

    Next Story

    Boy Abunda takes on unfamiliar digital territory

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 10 September 2020
      2 days ago No comment

      Marieton Pacheco, Rhea Santos, Ron Gagalac are now in OMNI-Tagalog News

      The Filipino journalists announced the debut of the Canada-based news station that aims to serve the Filipino community in the said country. Salubungin. OMNI Television brings new voices to the Filipino speaking Canadian communities with local, national, and international news with the launch of daily 30-minute newscast, begun September ...

    • 10 September 2020
      2 days ago No comment

      B.C. orders closure of nightclubs, banquet halls as COVID-19 cases rise

      To recruit an estimated 7,000 health-care workers The B.C. provincial government has ordered the closure of all nightclubs and stand-alone banquet halls effective September 8, 2020. The move was in response to rising case of COVID-19 infections. In addition, liquor sales in all bars, pubs and restaurants were ordered ...

    • 10 September 2020
      2 days ago No comment

      Duterte reveals he is near stage one cancer

      Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has made known that his doctor told him that his Barrett’s esophagus condition was “nearing stage one cancer”. Duterte made the revelation in a pre-recorded televised address that aired on August 25. Malacanang on August 26 allayed fears about Duterte’s supposed deteriorating health. The Palace ...

    • 10 September 2020
      2 days ago No comment

      UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres : Democracy plays a role in defeating COVID-19

      The world marks International Day of Democracy on September 15, 2020. The annual event was designated by the United Nations General Assembly in 2007 to promote the principles of democracy. Democracy is the idea that power resides in the people. It comes from the Greek words demos (people) and ...

    • 27 August 2020
      2 weeks ago No comment

      Time to put Canada first: new Conservative leader Erin O’Toole

      The Conservative Party of Canada has a new leader, and it’s Erin O’Toole. O’Toole is a three-time Conservative MP representing the riding of Durham in Ontario. O’Toole was first elected in a 2012 byelection. Prior to entering politics, O’Toole was in the Royal Canadian Air Force for a decade. ...

    %d bloggers like this: