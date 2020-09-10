Elena Suleymanova new CEO of Beauties of 5 Continents, wins Light of Life humanitarian award

VANCOUVER, BC – It is our pleasure and honor to introduce you Elena Suleymanova. She was crowned as Queen of the World by BEAUTIES OF 5 CONTINENTS™ International Pageant along with crowing of 14 continental Queens and Princesses representing 142 countries. This special Coronation Gala took place on MSC Cruises from Miami to the Caribbean Islands on June 2017. Elena also won the Highest Humanitarian Award in the history of Miss World Canada and Beauties of 5 Continents “LIGHT OF LIFE” and now was announced as a NEW CEO.

ABOUT BEAUTIES OF 5 CONTINENTS™: After managing Miss World Canada for 4 years, the international edition BEAUTIES OF 5 CONTINENTS™ was launched with an enhanced development program to further empower young women while responding to modern-day pageantry demands to enrich the results of various philanthropic and humanitarian projects. Supporting women in achieving their dreams and goals, and creating talented, strong ambassadors on a world stage – this is what BEAUTIES OF 5 CONTINENTS™ stands for. The organization has taken pride in donating $56,000 to $85,000 every year to Variety – the Children’s Charity which supports and protects children with special needs. See the Variety letter and the report from the Attorney General of Canada on the BEAUTIES OF 5 CONTINENTS™ official website. For more details on this new pageant format, please see the “ABOUT US” section on www.beautiesof5continents.com.

GOAL OF THE PAGEANT: The goal of the BEAUTIES OF 5 CONTINENTS™ International Pageant is to empower its young female contestants to help open the doors to their future through the leadership/life skills world development program involving internationally renowned coaches.

MISSION OF THE WORLD QUEEN: Under the new format, 6 Queens and 6 Princesses are crowned, with each continent having a Queen and Princess. Elena Suleymanova took the World Crown managing the other Queens and Princesses with the portfolio of 142 countries. Her primary focus is to help POVERTY REDUCTION projects, promote PLURALISM that consists of encouraging global acceptance of DIVERSITY to contribute to WORLD PEACE and help charities for CHILDREN WITH SPECIAL NEEDS. This new format will allow the 16 Queens and Princesses to undertake and complete 36 humanitarian projects per year around the world. Now as a crown holder and brand ambassador, Elena is responsible to make her appearances to charity events.

This Highest Humanitarian Award “LIGHT OF LIFE” presented to Elena Suleymanova was the result of her dedication towards 18 poverty reduction projects as well as supporting charities for children with special needs. She has been a role model for other young women in setting up an example of how to be selfless. Since her crowning, she has spent over 600 hours in humanitarian work and she is continuing to pursue her philanthropic work staying part of the pageant roster.

Nine years in the pageant business, our organization found Elena to be an exemplary title holder that exceeded our expectations in each role she played. Such a humble and kind at heart individual. She showed exceptional people skills dealing with all her fans and interacting with high profile people such as Diplomats and VIPs to help poverty elimination projects. She shined making appearance’s as a red-carpet VIP guest to support various causes and charities. She has taken the stage multiple times to present awards or given speeches and more recently she was honored as a top VIP guest at the Golden Maple Film Festival at Westin Bayshore Inn and River Rock Resort to present awards to Actors and Film Directors. Facing the media, she handled interviews without any script. In short, we are proud of her.

Now as NEW CEO she will expand resources to help charities and dedicate her time to help contestant’s development program and prepare them for the Finals. She also introduced Universal Model and Talent Fashion Magazine as well as promoted the “LIGHT of LIFE” foundation.

