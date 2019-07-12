Erich Gonzales on hiding her love life: ‘I want to protect something precious’

    • It was way back in March of last year when she was the last subject to romance rumors.
    And ever since, Erich Gonzales has managed to keep a cloud of privacy over her love life: the actress has not posted anything on social media that would heavily suggest that she’s dating.
    But as it turns out, she is –and there’s a reason why she has chosen to keep silent about it. “I think it’s for the best,” she told a fan in her newest Q&A vlog posted this Monday.
    “I want to protect something so precious to me, something beautiful. I don’t want to ruin it so sa akin na lang iyon,” she added.
    Gonzales was last linked with a non-showbiz man named Mateo Lorenzo. Addressing these rumors, she did not name Lorenzo but admitted that she was entertaining a suitor then.
    She even said: “Unang una ay wala naman po tayong itinatago. Ako, single po ako and he’s single also.”
    In the same vlog, Gonzales admitted to having marriage in her thoughts, saying that she wants to settle down and have two kids after she achieves her dreams for herself and for those close to her. (abs-cbn)

