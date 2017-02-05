Ex-congresswoman Rachel Arenas is new MTRCB chair; Sen. Poe approves

  • joelcastro.com
  • February 5, 2017
  • Entertainment
  • Page Views 29

    • Former Pangasinan representative Rachel Arenas is the new chair of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board.

    Arenas, daughter of socialite and philanthropist Rosemarie “Baby” Arenas, replaced Atty. “Eugenio” Toto Villareal.

    However, her appointment, which was certified by the Office of the President on January 20, is effective only until September 30 of this year — a term of eight months.

    Appointment to the MTRCB chairmanship is usually good for one year and renewable every year subject to the President’s approval.

    Senator Grace Poe, who served as MTRCB chair for almost two years from 2010 to 2012, cheered Arenas’ appointment in a brief statement on Monday.

    “I welcome the President’s appointment of former Pangasinan Rep. Rachel Arenas as the new MTRCB chair. I am confident that she will ably lead the agency towards continuity in the fulfilment of its goal of intelligent and discerning viewership,” Poe said.

    Earlier this month, controversial entertainer turned political blogger Margaux “Mocha” Uson was appointed as a new MTRCB member.(Interaksyon)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Nurses from Philippines to get more opportunities to work in Canada

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 05 February 2017
      46 mins ago No comment

      Ex-congresswoman Rachel Arenas is new MTRCB chair; Sen. Poe approves

      Former Pangasinan representative Rachel Arenas is the new chair of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board. Arenas, daughter of socialite and philanthropist Rosemarie “Baby” Arenas, replaced Atty. “Eugenio” Toto Villareal. However, her appointment, which was certified by the Office of the President on January 20, is effective ...

    • 04 February 2017
      12 hours ago No comment

      Nurses from Philippines to get more opportunities to work in Canada

      More nurses are needed in Canada. That’s according to immigration consultancy firm Enhance Visa, citing a demand for at least 60,000 nurses in Canada by 2020. The number comes from the Canadian Nurses Association (CNA). Occupations listed in Canada’s labor shortage include nurses specializing in burns, dialysis, and cardiology, ...

    • 04 February 2017
      19 hours ago No comment

      Rachelle Ann Go joins London’s musical ‘Hamilton’

      Already scheduled to reprise her role as Gigi in the 2017 Broadway revival of “Miss Saigon,” Rachelle Ann Go will continue her streak of starring in major musical productions with her casting in the coming London West End staging of “Hamilton.” Rachelle herself confirmed the reports posted late this ...

    • 04 February 2017
      22 hours ago No comment

      Archbishop Miller’s statement on Quebec shooting

      ‘We will continue to reach out in solidarity to the Muslim community’   I am shocked and deeply saddened at the news of the deadly attack at a Quebec City mosque Sunday, and I send my sincere condolences to members of the Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec, and to ...

    • 04 February 2017
      1 day ago No comment

      Gold. (PG) **

      Jungle Fever! A born adventurer tries to stake his claim to fame and strike it rich in Gold.  Made by ELevation Pictures and the Weinstein Company this film explores  the mania untold wealth brings along with its quest. Lay your stake to this claim at select Cineplex Theatres across ...

    %d bloggers like this: