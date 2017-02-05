Ex-congresswoman Rachel Arenas is new MTRCB chair; Sen. Poe approves

Former Pangasinan representative Rachel Arenas is the new chair of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board.

Arenas, daughter of socialite and philanthropist Rosemarie “Baby” Arenas, replaced Atty. “Eugenio” Toto Villareal.

However, her appointment, which was certified by the Office of the President on January 20, is effective only until September 30 of this year — a term of eight months.

Appointment to the MTRCB chairmanship is usually good for one year and renewable every year subject to the President’s approval.

Senator Grace Poe, who served as MTRCB chair for almost two years from 2010 to 2012, cheered Arenas’ appointment in a brief statement on Monday.

“I welcome the President’s appointment of former Pangasinan Rep. Rachel Arenas as the new MTRCB chair. I am confident that she will ably lead the agency towards continuity in the fulfilment of its goal of intelligent and discerning viewership,” Poe said.

Earlier this month, controversial entertainer turned political blogger Margaux “Mocha” Uson was appointed as a new MTRCB member.(Interaksyon)

