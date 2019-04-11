Exciting things ahead for Aicelle Santos

  • joelcastro.com
  • April 11, 2019
  • Entertainment
  • Page Views 59

    • After starring in Miss Saigon’s UK Tour for a year, GMA Network’s home-grown singer and actress Aicelle Santos is back in the Philippines with high spirits.

    With her stunning performance amidst excellent reviews, she has truly brought pride to the country by successfully portraying the iconic role of ‘Gigi Van Tranh’ in Cameron Mackintosh’s critically-acclaimed musical.

    Playing Gigi was a personal, spiritual, and professional journey for me,” Aicelle shared. “It taught me a lot about myself as a person and as an actor. I became more disciplined because of our daily shows that required physical and mental focus.”

    The Kapuso star also talked about the struggles of being away from home and what she learned from them. “Being so far from home and living outside of my comfort zone made me realize the more important things in life. I valued my personal relationships more with my family and friends. I learned to appreciate the warmth of the sun after days of cloudy and gloomy skies. I enjoyed the quietness of a simple and independent life,” she said.

    Now that she’s home, Aicelle is back to performing for her kababayans. She is part of Ballet Philippines’ 2019 restaging of the 1977 pop rock opera ballet, “Tales of the Manuvu,” which showcases the folk tales of the Manobo tribe in Mindanao. It runs until March 31 at the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP), Pasay City.

    She is also set to make her TV comeback this April as a regular host of GMA’s musical-variety show, Studio 7. Apart from these, fans can once again catch her reprise her role as Elsa in the rerun of “Himala: Isang Musikal”.

    Asked what else she’s looking forward to, Aicelle said, “To creating new music and marrying the man I love.”

    With overflowing love and blessings, Aicelle remains grounded and full of gratitude, “My new mantra is to live in the moment and to embrace the life that is unfolding right in front of you. I am more grateful than ever to everyone who continues to support me and to the Lord who guided me through this path.

    Share

    Previous Story

    Laugh and enjoy the movie “FAMILIA BLONDINA”

    Next Story

    GMA Artists renew contracts with the Network  

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 11 April 2019
      8 hours ago No comment

      Garcia to prove worth against Manny

      If former WBC welterweight and WBA/WBC super lightweight champion Danny Garcia hopes to hit the jackpot with a fight against WBA welterweight titlist Sen. Manny Pacquiao, he has to win convincingly over US-born Mexican Adrian Granados at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson City on April 20. Las ...

    • 11 April 2019
      8 hours ago No comment

      Community pays last respects to Jay Razon

      Members of the community turned out in strength to honour departed friend Jay Razon. On Wednesday (April 10), the St. Matthew’s Parish in Surrey was filled with family, friends, professional colleagues, and acquaintances of Razon, who came to remember him and celebrate his life. Razon died in a boating accident last March 28. A mass will be ...

    • 11 April 2019
      8 hours ago No comment

      SCHEER LOOKS FORWARD TO COURT AFTER TRUDEAU THREATENS LAWSUIT

      Ottawa, ON – The Honourable Andrew Scheer, the Leader of Canada’s Conservatives and the Leader of the Official Opposition, said he would welcome court proceedings on the SNC-Lavalin corruption scandal after receiving a lawsuit threat from Justin Trudeau. Mr. Scheer received a letter from Justin Trudeau’s lawyer on March 31 ...

    • 11 April 2019
      8 hours ago No comment

      Prime Minister welcomes the Twenty-Sixth Annual Report on the Public Service of Canada

      The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today welcomed the Twenty-Sixth Annual Report on the Public Service of Canada from the Clerk of the Privy Council and Head of the Federal Public Service. The report shares stories of the many public servants whose hard work and dedication make our Public Service ...

    • 11 April 2019
      11 hours ago No comment

      Narcolist battle breaks out in the Philippines

      Who are the politicians behind the illegal drug trade in the Philippines? That depends on which side of the political divide is talking. On the part of the government led by President Rodrigo Duterte, there are politicians, including congressmen, who are involved in drugs. For certain quarters opposed to ...

    %d bloggers like this: