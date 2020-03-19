Face mask for P1,500? ‘Makonsensiya kayo,’ Angel Locsin tells seller amid pandemic

  • joelcastro.com
  • March 19, 2020
  • Entertainment
  • Page Views 134

    • Actress and philanthropist Angel Locsin publicly called out an individual whom she said attempted to sell her face mask for an exorbitant P1,500, amid a supply crisis due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

    “Sa nagbebenta sa akin ng mask na nakalaan para sa mga frontliners natin for P1,500, MAKONSENSIYA HO KAYO,” Locsin wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

    The suggested retail price of a piece of disposable face mask is P8 to P12, according to the trade department.

    Locsin did not mention in her tweet the number of face masks being sold to her, intended for frontliners amid the COVID-19 spread.

    In a subsequent tweet, Locsin asked her followers to help her find a seller of “impervious disposable gown wrap around and splash shield face mask.”

    Locsin, who is known for her humanitarian work, has been actively sharing updates on COVID-19 and pooling help for healthcare workers and others deployed at the frontlines.

    On Monday, she urged the government to put in place measures to financially help those whose livelihood are affected by the month-long community quarantine of Metro Manila and other provinces. (abs-cbn news)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Actor Christopher de Leon says he has COVID-19

    Next Story

    FilCan youth group Tulayan mobilizes community during COVID-19 pandemic

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 19 March 2020
      5 days ago No comment

      Pacquiao confident he can fight in July

      Reigning World Boxing Association (WBA) Super welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao said he is confident he could fight in July when the Covid pandemic shall have waned. Pacquiao wants to fight either welterweight Mikey Garcia (40-1-0 win-loss-draw record with 30 knockouts) or International Boxing Federation (IBF) and World Boxing Council ...

    • 19 March 2020
      5 days ago No comment

      Tony Award winning Actress and singer Lea Salonga is postponing her spring 2020 North American tour

      Amid Concerns surrounding the global Coronavirus pandemic Lea announces new dates for her upcoming tour including Vancouver. Lea’s performance at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre originally scheduled for April 13 has been rescheduled to October 14, 2020. Ticketholders should keep their original tickets to use at the rescheduled date. “While ...

    • 19 March 2020
      5 days ago No comment

      STATEMENT ON ABS-CBN’S SPECIAL PRIMETIME PROGRAMMING

      As announced earlier, ABS-CBN has stopped tapings of all teleseryes in compliance with the guidelines set by the government concerning the COVID-19 outbreak and for the safety of everyone involved. Cardo Dalisay and your other favorite teleserye characters will have to take a temporary break on ABS-CBN’s primetime block. ...

    • 19 March 2020
      5 days ago No comment

      Bela Padilla prepares to send food to street vendors after raising P3.3M

      Bela Padilla said that the first three batches of food care packages she is sending to street vendors who are struggling to feed their families because of the imposed lockdown due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) are set to be released this Wednesday. The actress shared that she has raised ...

    • 19 March 2020
      5 days ago No comment

      Bela Padilla raises P1M for street vendors affected by lockdown

      Bela Padilla’s appeal in aid of Filipino street vendors, who the actress says will be among the hardest-hit financially by the imposed lockdown due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, has passed the P1-million mark, just two days after it was launched. On her Twitter this Tuesday, Padilla thanked all ...

    %d bloggers like this: