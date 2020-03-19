Face mask for P1,500? ‘Makonsensiya kayo,’ Angel Locsin tells seller amid pandemic

Actress and philanthropist Angel Locsin publicly called out an individual whom she said attempted to sell her face mask for an exorbitant P1,500, amid a supply crisis due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Sa nagbebenta sa akin ng mask na nakalaan para sa mga frontliners natin for P1,500, MAKONSENSIYA HO KAYO,” Locsin wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

The suggested retail price of a piece of disposable face mask is P8 to P12, according to the trade department.

Locsin did not mention in her tweet the number of face masks being sold to her, intended for frontliners amid the COVID-19 spread.

In a subsequent tweet, Locsin asked her followers to help her find a seller of “impervious disposable gown wrap around and splash shield face mask.”

Locsin, who is known for her humanitarian work, has been actively sharing updates on COVID-19 and pooling help for healthcare workers and others deployed at the frontlines.

On Monday, she urged the government to put in place measures to financially help those whose livelihood are affected by the month-long community quarantine of Metro Manila and other provinces. (abs-cbn news)

