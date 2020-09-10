Fatima (G) ***

  September 10, 2020
    Difficult times sometimes warrant rays of hope. Back in time we go to the
    early 20th century to see the effects of a message from God in the inspirational Fatima.  Fit for all ages this film about family is now available through video on demand thanks to Elevation Pictures. Seize the day by contacting your local cable company or internet provider.
    With international travel definitely out of the question unless you have a death wish Fatima is all about hope. Ah, but sometimes the best of intentions can go askew. This is what befalls a trio of young children living in Fatima, a city in the rural part of Portugal. In a very wise move our story recounts the impressive unbelievable story of one young girl as told to a visiting professor by way of a rather knowledgeable nun with a vivid recollection of the facts as told through a confession of sorts. Solid as a rock is a skeptical Harvey Keitel ( Mean Streets) with no mean bone in his body as a visiting professor who tries to unwrap the mystery of a sighting of The Virgin Mary no less lo those many years ago.
    Strife and turmoil perfectly capture the hardships facing the small remote rural Village where our children of God live  with the lead  chandler of this potential miracle residing with her hard-working parents , the Lopez’s – good people from  the salt of the earth. This family is respected but things take a turn for the worse when Lucia, played by child actress Stephanie  Gil, allegedly sees a beautiful woman from God appearing on the hilly landscape with her two younger cousins not yet even ten.
    What follows shows how quickly rumours can spread and divisions develop especially with the authorities who want to suppress religious fervor as World War 1 grips the community. Power, politics, religion, faith and hope all collide in this uplifting tale well presented by director Marco Pontecorvo.  Impactful acting from the likes of Sonia Braga ( Angel Eyes),  Joaquim de Almeida ( Clear and Present Danger)  as doubting Father Ferreira alongside Goran Visnjic’s  ( The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo) mercurial Mayor Artur double down in this story of shunning, mob mentality and a desire to believe as the community becomes a fertile hunting ground for those looking for a miracle – and those determined to suppress it’s potential and practical local impact.
    On occasion some people pass on films about religion or those with delicious overtones for any number of reasons. Don’t pass Fatima up. It will open your eyes and make you feel warm and glad we live in a free society where a spirit of hope not only survives but can thrive. Everything comes together beautifully here with a great dusty atmosphere, gorgeous period costumes of the peasantry and establishment alongside superb acting,
