Fil-Canadian Beauty representing BC at Miss Universe Canada

Filipino take beauty pageants seriously. With a bevy of beautiful women from Aparri to Jolo, each beauty distinctive from the heritage to which one belongs, Filipinas have graced beauty pageants ever since it was invented, with several Miss Universe and other prestigious beauty pageants being held in the Philippines, and more than a few crowns brought back home to the Philippines. This year’s Miss Universe Canada is truly an exciting one, as Jenna Escobido represents the whole of BC, and Pinoy beauty pageant pride, in this year’s awaited pageant.

Jenna was born and raised in Vancouver, British Columbia and graduated from Langara College in Early Childhood Education. From volunteering at many daycare centres in Vancouver, she now works as a Preschool Teacher at a local community preschool. She is a hard-working, serious hip hop dancer. Jenna has been learning and competing in Hip Hop for almost eleven years, and began teaching dance at the age of fifteen. She competed at the Canadian Hip Hop Championships in 2018 that were held in Ottawa. Jenna and her dance group, Art.Illery, won first place at the Canadian Championships.

Shortly after they represented Canada at Hip Hop International Championships, where they competed against teams from all over the world, Jenna joined the pageant Miss Filipina International in 2018 that was held in Los Angeles, California and placed in the top 11. During this pageant she also won Best in Talent with a fiery Hip Hop dance routine.

In 2019, Jenna and her co-coaches taught and led a group of young individuals, Swaggadeliks, that competed in the World of Dance Championships that was held in Los Angeles, California.

Jenna recently made a trip back to the Philippines in early 2020 and taught dance to many youth and adults throughout multiple cities. She has had the honour to be able to share her passion for dance globally through international competitions and through teaching dance workshops in different countries. In her free time she enjoys volunteering at many centres and events. She also takes an interest in motorcycles as she enjoys to meet riders and cruise around.

Jenna Escobido is the official delegate to this year’s Miss Universe Canada, and she will be representing Vancouver, British Columbia.

