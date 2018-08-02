Fun and bedlam reigns in the kingdom of the “Kusina Kings”

  August 2, 2018
  Entertainment
    • DALY CITY, Calif., August 1, 2018 — TFC at the Movies kicks off the month of August with a buffet of comedic proportions in “Kusina Kings” (Kitchen Kings) which starts screening August 2 in Brunei and Papua New Guinea, August 3 in Saipan, the U.S. and Canada, and August 9 in the Middle East.

    “Kusina Kings” tells the story of forever best friends Ronnie (Zanjoe Marudo) and Benjie (Empoy Marquez), who have been buddies through good times and bad. Benjie is the chef-entrepreneur, while Ronnie is a klutz in the kitchen. As their restaurant struggles to take-off, Benjie takes on the Kusina Kings Challenge where they will be competing with rival contender Gian Nyeam (Ryan Bang).

    A pinch of culinary blunders, a dash of bizarre occurrences, a sprinkle of naughty humor, and a generous serving of comedic genius make a recipe for a sidesplitting, gratifying movie. This comedic masterpiece is helmed by Victor Villanueva who directed the critically-acclaimed indie film ‘Patay na si Hesus’ (Jesus is Dead).

    Villanueva admits that while his black comedy “Patay na si Hesus” went for a deadpan style of humor, his first mainstream movie, “Kusina Kings,” wears its comedy on its sleeve. He also reveals he drew inspiration from anime shows like Cooking Master Boy and Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma.

    “Kusina Kings” is Marudo’s comeback to comedy after his remarkable portrayals in movies like ‘Bromance’ and ‘Kimmy Dora’ (2013) and ‘My Illegal Wife’ (2014). Marquez, meanwhile, continues to spread his box-office charm coming from his blockbuster hits last year, the suspense thriller “Bloody Crayons” and hit indie movie “Kita Kita.” Marudo said that he and Marquez have talked about doing a project together and he is glad that it is finally happening.

    “Kusina Kings” also stars Tiny Corpuz, Jun Sabayton, Joma Labayen, Hyubs Azarcon, Nonong Ballinan, Nathalie Hart, and Miss Universe Philippines 2016 Maxine Medina.

    “Kusina Kings” will be screening internationally in the following regions, with their corresponding start dates: Brunei and Papua New Guinea (Aug 2), Saipan (Aug 3), U.S and Canada (Aug 3), Middle East (Aug 9). Go to mytfc.com/kusinakings, emea.kapamilya.com, and Facebook page applicable for your country for a list of theaters in your area.

